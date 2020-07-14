Nissan To Unveil Its B-Segment Compact SUV On July 16

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motors has announced the reveal of its highly anticipated B-segment SUV worldwide. Rumoured to be named as ‘Magnite’, the SUV will be globally unveiled on July 16. However, the makers have mentioned that the model to be unveiled will just be a concept of the production model.

In India, the compact SUV will sit in the sub-4 metre category, below the Kicks, in the product portfolio, and would rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. The Magnite is reported to share its platform with the upcoming compact SUV from Renault as per the global alliance between the two automakers.

Design Details

A couple of weeks ago, Nissan officially teased the upcoming SUV, thus revealing some key details about it. The company’s first compact B-SUV for the Indian market, the vehicle in the teaser image gets chunky inserts in the front grille, which unlike most Nissans, doesn’t appear to employ a V-motion grille. It features a sharp-looking LED headlight system though and even sharper, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs in the bumper.

The wheels and the tyre patterns shown in the teaser images should be limited to the concept model and should not be expected in the final production spec. However, the side cladding and the faux skid plate under the front bumper will remain. Expect premium touches like chrome-lining for the window line, a blacked-out roof with a floating effect and LED illumination at the back.

Features Expected

When it comes to features, the upcoming Nissan Magnite is expected to come equipped with some segment-first features like a 360-degree parking camera, a multifunction steering wheel with mounted controls, climate control system, and an all-digital instrument cluster. The maker suggests that this new compact SUV will be feature-packed and we expect it to come fitted with a floating infotainment screen which should be compatible with popular mobile OS’. Expect it to be a connected car like the Venue, where an app will offer multiple functions to make life easy.

Expected Powertrain

As far as powertrain is concerned, the India-bound compact SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which should crank out power close to 100 HP and 160 Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a manual gearbox and in all probability, a CVT.

Also READ: Renault India Announces ‘Welcome Back’ Service Camp

Expected India Launch

The Nissan Magnite was expected to hit the Indian market by the festive season this year, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plans had to be pushed back to early next year. Expect this Nissan compact SUV to be priced aggressively upon introduction as it will mark an important new beginning for the brand in India. The company currently has just two offerings for the Indian consumers- the Kicks and the GT-R and would be pinning their hopes heavily on the upcoming compact SUV.