Renault India Announces ‘Welcome Back’ Service Camp

Renault India has announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, ‘Renault Welcome Back Camp’ from July 13 – July 26, 2020. The service campaign is being hosted across Renault’s dealer network in India offering after-sales services with special discounts for customers.

Renault India has confirmed that during the entire process, all workshops will adhere to every safety measure and guideline along with social distancing protocols to provide the services to the customers safely. As a part of the initiative, customers can reap the benefits of discounts on parts, labour accessories and more.

Details of the ‘Welcome Back’ Camp

As part of this initiative, Renault India customers can avail up to 50% discount on select Accessories, 10% attractive discount on select spare parts, 15% on labour charges, 5% on engine oil change and additional 5% discount on select parts and accessories for ‘My Renault App’ registered customers. Renault India will also provide a 10% discount on ‘Renault Secure’, which covers Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance. The company has also introduced benefits of up to 50% on several other value-added services.

In addition to the comprehensive car check-up facilities, several fun-filled activities will also be organized for customers with assured gifts, making it an exciting and cherishing experience for the customers. All Renault dealerships are ensuring the utmost safety and social distancing measures for these activities under standard safety protocols in view of the health scenario.

The French automaker adds that the Welcome Back Camp underlines its commitment to offer a superlative brand ownership experience to our customers. Renault Service Camps have always received an overwhelming response from customers across India and the company will continue to build on such customer connect activities as it expands its footprint in India.

In the last few years, Renault India has taken major actions across its business strategy, operations, product range, customer satisfaction & engagement, with the objective of strengthening the base, to further build the brand in India. While Renault India has a dealership strength of 370 sales outlets across the country, these services will be available at all 450 strong service workshops all across India.

Renault India’s current product range includes the Kwid, Triber and Duster models, while a pre-production test mule of a sub-compact SUV with Renault’s design language has been spotted on Indian streets. This suggests a new model will be introduced under the name – Renault Kiger(codenamed: HBC). The company recently discontinued the Captur from its India line-up after three years of ordinary sales performance in the market.