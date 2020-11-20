Nissan To Launch The All-New Magnite On December 02, 2020

Nissan India has announced that it will reveal the price of the All-new Nissan Magnite on its launch in India on December 2, 2020. “The upcoming launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a symbol of Nissan’s commitment to the Indian market for discerning customers. The “Carismatic” SUV will come at a special introductory price with many special offerings for many of the Customers who have eagerly been waiting for its launch” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The year 2020 has been an imperative year for Nissan, right from the concept teaser to the global unveil to experiencing the SUV in the production state to now gearing up for the price and booking announcement. There has been a great deal of hype around the carmaker’s actions, especially everything around the Nissan Magnite, which is expected to be priced very competitively against its rivals.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in Nissan NEXT. The all-new Nissan Magnite is an SUV that is made in India, made for the world. As we continue to prioritize and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth. ” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

More Details

The Nissan Magnite will also depict the company’s focus towards the performance, with a host of performance-focused upgrades like Nissan’s Cruise Control, X-TRONIC CVT gearbox with a wider gear range, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged HRA0 petrol engine that is said to have borrowed the “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from Nissan’s popular sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R. Nissan has also revealed that the new Magnite will also come with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D petrol engine, which will only be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine will be capable of producing 72bhp of power and 96Nm of torque.

The Magnite’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual, which is capable of producing 100bhp of power and 160Nm of torque. There will also be a CVT automatic as an option, with the 1.0 turbocharged engine. However, with the CVT, the peak torque will be reduced to 152Nm. This power will be enough to make the Magnite, fun to drive SUV, due to its lightweight. Nissan will reveal several interior features along with the variant-wise price structure for the new Magnite in the launch event. Customers will be able to book the SUV post the launch.