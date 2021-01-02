Nissan Magnite Bags Four Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

When Nissan launched the Magnite officially in India, its disruptive pricing made all the headlines. To give you an idea, it undercuts its rivals by as much as INR 3 Lakh! When the company revealed the prices, it raised some questions too as the social media junta was quick enough to jump to a conclusion that the construction of the Magnite might not be that strong, because of cost-cutting measures. But we are happy to report that this is not the case here as the Nissan Magnite has managed to get a respectable score of 4-stars in the ASEAN-NCAP crash test.

More details

With Indian customers becoming increasingly aware of the importance of crashworthiness of the new cars, Magnite’s 4-star rating comes as a significant boost to the vehicle’s overall appeal.

Sharing the results of the crash test, the ASEAN NCAP issued a statement saying, “The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) had recently performed an assessment on the model Nissan Magnite, the second assessed model under the Nissan brand in year 2020. Based on the overall score, ASEAN NCAP is pleased to announce that the new Nissan Magnite had successfully obtained 4-Star ASEAN NCAP rating in the assessment. Details of the results will be released soon.”

Specs and features

The Nissan Magnite retains a lot of design elements from its prototype. It gets a large sculpted bonnet, with octagonal grille, LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs to name a few. To ace a muscular SUV look, the Magnite gets flared wheel arches with beefy body cladding. On the safety front, it offers Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Powertrain options include a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is borrowed from the Renault Kwid and Triber, which delivers 72bhp of max power and comes paired with a manual gearbox. The other option is an all-new 3-cylinder HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine, which is the first of its kind in the country and is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The turbocharged engine makes 100bhp of power and 150Nm of peak torque.