Hyundai Motor India Clocked Highest-ever Sales in December

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has released its Cumulative sales figures for CY 2020. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has been successful in maintaining its second-place amongst the list of largest manufacturers in India by market share, second only to Maruti Suzuki and above the likes of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia and MG. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

It currently has 11 car models across segments Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 NIOS, all-new i20, Aura, the Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, 2020 Tuscon & the Kona Electric. HMIL’s fully integrated manufacturing plant near Chennai has of advanced production, quality, and testing capabilities.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. clocked a total of 47,400 units in sales in December 2020, up 24.89% YoY from corresponding month previous year, that is December 2019. The total export figure stood at 19,350 units, up a whopping 58.84 % YoY from December 2019 while the cumulative figures stood at a total sale of 66,750 units as against 50,135 units in December 2019, resulting in a YoY growth of an impressive 33.14 %.

Commenting on the CY 2020 performance, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The world has witnessed multiple challenges in 2020. However, as the most innovative brand, Hyundai has emerged stronger out of this crisis, leading the way for economic revival. Right from the introduction of innovative initiatives such as Click-to-Buy and Hyundai Mobility Membership to the launch of Aura, All-New Creta, Spirited New Verna, the New Tuscon and the all-new i20 coupled with multiple powertrain options, we have redefined experiences to give customers superior products & services in every segment. This clearly reflected in our domestic sales that achieved new horizons, with Hyundai managing to increase market share for the second year in succession.

Mr Kim further added, “Continuing to our commitment of ‘Make in India’, we achieved a new milestone of highest production in a single month since inception with 71 178 units in December 2020. Hyundai has also emerged as one of the most preferred brands for SUVs in the country with All-New Creta and Venue leading sales charts. Looking towards the future, we are proceeding with cautious optimism and positively anticipate green shoots of recovery in 2021.”