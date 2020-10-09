Hyundai Creta Clocks 1,15,000 Bookings

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), today announced landmark bookings of over 1,15,000 for the Creta. The compact SUV segment is one of the fastest-growing segments in India. Despite facing stiff competition from its own cousin, the Kia Sonet, the Hyundai Creta is still among the most popular offerings in its segment. Hyundai also has the Venue in the compact-SUV space but it sits below the Creta.

Official statement

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is indeed a moment of pride for Hyundai as All-New Creta has emerged as the customer’s Brand of Choice when considering SUVs.”

He further added, “The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name. Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5,20,000 sales mark since its launch in 2015. Through our strong customer-centric products, Hyundai continues to drive delight and convenience, ensuring a happy life for our customers. Owing to the blockbuster success of our super performing brands, Hyundai’s passenger vehicle market share in Jan ~ Sept 2020 stood at 17.6 %. Further, All-New Creta recorded sale of 12,325 units in September 2020, continuing to top sales charts in its segment.”

More details

The demand for All-New Creta has witnessed phenomenal response since its launch in March 2020, propelling Hyundai’s Market Share in the SUV segment to 26 % in CY Jan ~ Sept 2020. The contribution of Diesel in the All-New Creta continues to soar at 60 % since its launch. The Creta is also the most researched model on India’s First and Most Comprehensive End-to-end Car Buying Platform ‘Click to Buy’ with over 1,100 bookings. The Blue Link enabled variants of All New Creta also received remarkable response with over 25,000 customers opting for connected SUVs.

New variant

Hyundai recently introduced a new entry-level variant of the Creta. The Hyundai Creta base E variant was earlier available only with a diesel engine. It is now also offered with a petrol engine and is priced at Rs 9.82 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The addition of this petrol engine reduces the base price for Hyundai Creta by Rs 17,000. The price of other petrol variants has increased from Rs 12,000 up to Rs 62,000. The price of diesel-powered variants has also increased by up to Rs 12,000. Being the base E variant of the Hyundai Creta, it gets some basic features along with standard features across the line-up. The E variant misses out on a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, music system and cruise control.

Powertrain and transmission options

The petrol variants of the Creta comes equipped with a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated engine producing 115bhp of power. It comes paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. The premium top-spec variants of this SUV comes with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 140bhp of power. It comes paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The diesel trims of the Hyundai Creta come equipped with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that produces 115bhp of power. It comes paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.