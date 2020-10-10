Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Global Unveil On October 21st

Nissan India will virtually unveil its much-awaited B-SUV, the Nissan Magnite, to the global audience on October 21, 2020. The Nissan Magnite has been tested at Nissan’s world-class testing facility, the Nissan Tochigi Proving Ground, where other models such as the Nissan GT-R and Nissan Ariya, have been tested.

“The Nissan Magnite has been specially designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements of our Indian customers. It is a bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, and we are confident that the Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment by breaking boundaries. We are very excited to bring this game-changing product to India,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India

From the images shared by Nissan, we can clearly see that the production-spec model of the Magnite is identical to the concept model. It has the same large and angular bonnet and grille with regular halogen headlamps. The Nissan Magnite looks sporty on the exterior and is definitely a looker with its huge wheel arches, dual-tone colour scheme and spoiler. Initially, the Magnite was supposed to arrive with a Datsun badge, however, it will be the first model to sport the new Nissan badge in India.

Nissan has already teased the Magnite concept’s interior, which is packed with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, connected-car tech, 360-degree camera and cruise control, automatic climate control and steering-mounted controls, to name a few. We also expect the Magnite to come with 17-inch alloy wheels, which can be seen in the video:

On the performance front, we expect a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder BS 6-compliant petrol engine, which will be borrowed from the affordable seven-seater, Triber. When present in its naturally aspirated form, this engine generates 71bhp of power and 96Nm of torque. However, when present with a turbocharger, this engine churns 99bhp of power and 160Nm of torque. We expect the naturally aspirated engine to be paired with a manual and AMT gearbox, and the turbocharged engine is expected to be paired with a manual and CVT gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite was earlier scheduled to arrive by this festive season, however, due to the ongoing pandemic and broken supply-chain, the Magnite is expected to arrive by early 2021. With competitive pricing, Nissan Magnite is expected to intensify the level of competition in India. The Magnite will rival against the likes of Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Renault Kiger.