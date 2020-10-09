Is A Track-Only Aprilia RS660 Trofeo On The Cards?

The Aprilia RS 660 hasn’t been officially launched yet but almost all the details are already out in the open. The launch is just around the corner though as the production-spec models of the supersport machine have been snapped doing the round on a racetrack, being ridden hard by Aprilia’s factory riders. And now, the Noale factory has just dropped a hint that a new track-only version of the machine could be in the works.

More details

The image featured here was posted by Aprilia’s test rider and MotoE racer Tommaso Marcon on his Instagram page. The caption read ‘Coming soon…” hinting that Aprilia might introduce the R660 Trofeo along with the road-going model.

Visible changes

As race-prepped motorcycles go, it appears to be a stripped-down version of the road-going iteration. Gone are the unnecessary bits like the headlights, mirrors, and number plate holder. Also seen are the adjustable footpegs and race fairings. The bike is also draped in a new livery which further indicates Aprilia’s intentions of developing a track-focused RS660. Another major inclusion is the SC-Project full-system exhaust which might accentuate the overall aural drama while also resulting in a slightly bumped up performance figures. The pictures were taken in the paddock at Cremona Circuit, Italy.

Although there isn’t any official word regarding the RS660 Trofeo and how many changes will it have over the road-going model, it is expected to have some more overhauls. In its stock form, underneath that fairing, lies a 660cc, parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 100 bhp. Now it might not seem a lot but given that it weighs just 169 kgs (dry), it boasts of a pretty impressive power-to-weight ratio which will help in competing with its more powerful rivals. We can expect Aprilia to tweak the engine a little to suit the racetrack’s requirement. We can also expect that it will feature a revised fork and rear shock internals, better brake pads, and racy clip-on handlebars.

The whole speculation doesn’t seem unlikely because it won’t be the first time that Aprilia will be pulling off something like this. We saw what they did with the track-only variants like the RSV4 X, and more recently the Tuono V4 X as well. And that makes us even more excited! It could also lead to a one-make series which could feature the RS660 Trofeo being belted around the racetracks around Europe.

The road-going version

Talking about its road-going version, the RS660 will come equipped with traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more such features. It is going to be offered in two colour schemes – Purple/Red that signifies Aprilia’s history and sports heritage, and a Total Black colour option.

It will also house an all-digital TFT instrument cluster which will include all the necessary details and then some more. Recently, an ADV-tourer based on the RS660 was also spied testing. It will most probably utilize the ‘Tuareg’ moniker. For the uninitiated, Aprilia has made adventure motorcycles under the Tuareg brand name for years and the revival of the Tuareg moniker couldn’t have happened at a better time.