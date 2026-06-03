2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh

For riders who like relaxed cruising, the Avenger name has always been a familiar one. Bajaj has now expanded the range with the launch of the new Avenger 220 Street in India. The motorcycle has been listed at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and joins the Avenger 220 Cruise in the company’s cruiser lineup.
The launch also comes at a time when the Avenger 160 Street is no longer listed on the company’s website. This leaves the Avenger family with only 220cc models.
What Makes It Different?
While the Avenger 220 Cruise uses chrome elements in several areas, the Street version follows a different route with darker styling.
Some of the key changes include:
- Blacked out engine and exhaust
- Alloy wheels
- Tubeless tyres
- Different headlamp design
- Horizontal LED DRL
- Fork gaiters
- Smaller wind deflector
- Flatter handlebar setup
The riding posture remains familiar with forward-set footpegs and an easy-to-reach seat.
Two Colour Options On Offer
Buyers can choose between:
- Ebony Black
- Cocktail Wine Red
Both shades are paired with blacked out components across the motorcycle. The engine, exhaust, wheels and front mudguard all get a dark finish. Even the rear section continues with a black treatment, giving the bike a cleaner appearance.
The Ebony Black version carries subtle graphics and a stealthy look, while the Cocktail Wine Red adds a deeper colour tone without looking flashy.
Engine And Performance
Power comes from the same engine that does duty in the Avenger 220 Cruise.
- 220cc single-cylinder engine
- Air and oil cooling
- 19.03 PS power
- 17.55 Nm torque
- 5-speed gearbox
The motor is tuned for relaxed riding and steady highway speeds rather than outright performance.
Dimensions And Specifications
The motorcycle retains its low-slung cruiser proportions.
The low seat height continues to be one of the strongest points of the Avenger range, making the bike accessible for riders of different heights.
Tyre sizes are:
- Front: 90/90-17
- Rear: 130/90-15
Both tyres are tubeless and mounted on alloy wheels.
Price And Positioning
The Avenger 220 Street is priced at Rs 1,30,172 (ex-showroom). It sits very close to the Avenger 220 Cruise in terms of pricing, giving buyers a choice between chrome-heavy cruiser styling and a darker street-inspired look.