Toyota Fortuner Facelift Now Has a Launch Date

Toyota Kirloskar Motors in India, across its portfolio, is more popular for 2 of their products – the Toyota Fortuner and the Toyota Innova Crysta. Not to say that their other products aren’t much good but these 2 cars, in particular, have really struck a chord with the audience and are blowing away the competition. Now, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has sent out a media invite for their virtual launch event on January 6, 2021, which in all likelihood seems to be the launch of the Fortuner facelift.

More details

The facelift Fortuner upon launch is expected to be available in 2 trim levels – one being a standard trim and the other being called the Legender.

The Fortuner Legender is the more premium offering of the 2 as was the case with its Thai-spec models. Also, ahead of its January 6 launch date, the Toyota Fortuner Legender was caught while filming a TV Commercial ( TVC ). “We at Toyota Kirloskar Motor are extremely thrilled to invite you for one of the most anticipated launches of 2021. May we request you to block your date to join us for the launch of India’s most loved SUV.” This is what the official statement from Toyota Kirloskar Motors read.

The updates

Talking about the facelift, Toyota seems to have given it quite some styling upgrades. The nose upfront is redesigned and has a bit smaller mesh grille than before, the bumpers are all-new while it also gets revised fog lamp housing and bi-LED projector headlamps upfront.

It gets a set of new alloy wheels and carries a dual-tone colour scheme and blacked out ORVMs. The rear gets a new bumper too but the front seems to be more updated than the rear in context of differences with the older car.

On the inside, it is expected to carry forward the all-black interior scheme with leather upholstery. It should also include an 8” or maybe a 9” touch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, wireless charging, powered tailgate and more.

Mechanically, it will be powered by an updated 2.8L turbo diesel engine that will now put out 204PS and 500Nm of peak power and torque outputs, up from 177PS and 420N the current Fortuner offers. The 27LPetrol version should retain the same output figures of 166PS and 245Nm. The petrol gets a 5-speed standard MT and the diesel, a 6-speed standard MT while a 6-speed Torque converter is also available. The Fortuner currently retails for INR 28.66 – 34.43 lakhs. The facelift will command a premium over that.