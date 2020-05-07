Nissan India Reveals Variants And Features For The BS6 Kicks SUV

Ready to enter the BS6 era with a brand new engine, the 2020 Nissan Kicks promises to offer best-in-class value to its customers with a host of features as standard across all is 7 variants. As a part of its BS6 upgrade, the updated Nissan Kicks will offer the most powerful Turbo engine in its segment, which borrows cylinder coating technology from the Nissan GTR for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. The engine offers 156ps power with 254Nm torque and will be offered in both Manual & X-Tronic CVT transmission. The Turbo engine boasts of Dual Variable Timing system, that reduces emissions and provides higher torque at low rpm while the new X-Tronic CVT promises to be 40% more efficient than existing CVTs.

The base variant of the BS6 Kicks SUV will come fitted with Nissan Connect with Smartwatch connectivity, Auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, Nissan’s unique twin parcel shelf, dual airbags, ABD+EBD, Brake Assist feature and electrically adjustable ORVM, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock, and shark fin antenna. The Kicks will now be available in 6 monotone colour options: Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl; and 3 dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The SUV will be available in 7 variants including 2 options in Automatic.

Also Read: Watch The Nissan GTP ZX-Turbo Fly Around A Track Flapping Its 800 hp Wings

The Kicks will be offered in XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O) variants with a manual gearbox and XV, XV Premium with a new X-Tronic CVT. The features’ list includes:

Automatic Headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Rain sensing wipers, push-button start

Advance A-IVI with in-built Voice recognition feature

Segment-leading ground clearance (210mm)

Least Turning Radius (5.2m)

Advanced I-SPVT technology for comfortable Ride

Four Airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake-Assist

Vehicle stability management system

Electronic stability control & Traction Control System

Hill Start Assist (HSA) & Cruise Control

Around view mirror

Remote engine start

Idle start-stop technology

Nissan Connect with Smartwatch connectivity

Automatic headlamp

Front fog lamp with cornering function

Rain-sensing wiper

Leather-wrapped dual-tone cabin

Leather-wrapped soft-touch dashboard

Dual-tone brown & black interior theme

Auto AC with Rear AC vent,

Cooled glove box

Nissan unique twin parcel shelf, dual airbag, ABS+EBD and Brake Assist feature,

Electrically adjustable ORVM

The updated Nissan will also come with standard 2 years/50,000 kms warranty which can be extended up to 5 years/100,000 kms at an attractive price. It comes with free Road-Side Assistance subscription for 2 years, which is available in more than 1500 cities. For the convenience of customers, Nissan will also offer a pre-paid maintenance service package at an attractive price starting, Rs. 2099 per year.