TVS Eurogrip Introduces E-Ordering Facility For Retailers

TVS Srichakra Limited has announced a new feature of e-ordering facility in its retailer app “TVS Eurogrip Bandhan”. The new upgrade in the app aims to provide a comprehensive e-commerce experience with features that help in placing and tracking orders. Understanding the importance of social distancing during these difficult times, the company has now enabled ‘Contactless Ordering’ to facilitate ease of business for its retail partners. The app is available for download on Android and iOS platforms.

Retail partners can now use the app to browse the entire range of TVS Eurogrip products and place orders with their respective distributors. In addition to providing reward points on orders, the company will run exclusive offers and promotions for retail partners who use the app to place orders.

Commenting on the same, Mr P Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited said, “Digitalization has been at the core of our sales strategy. We launched the TVS Eurogrip Bandhan app last year to enable loyalty programmes and the majority of our retail partners are already well versed with it. The “Click-to-Order” feature that we are now launching is an industry first and will enable our retail partners to place orders at their convenience and not necessarily wait for a salesman visit. We have built-in new exciting features to make the process more user friendly for our trade partners. This ‘contactless’ ordering process will be particularly handy in the coming few months when travel of salesmen across territories may be an issue owing to Covid-19 restrictions.”

Commenting about this new initiative from TVS Eurogrip, Mr Vivek Poddar of Bansal Cycle Stores- a Retailer from Nagpur said, “A good initiative at the right time, no other company has initiated such an option. The process of placing orders is now very easy and quick.”

Brand Eurogrip was introduced by TVS Srichakra in August 2019 to offer premium contact patch options for two-wheelers. The new brand was born out of extensive consumer research and significant investments in global R&D, design and technology platforms. A design and innovation centre for the brand has also been set-up in Milan. The brand has launched tyres that include industry-leading zero-degree steel-belted radial technology. Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, these extreme performance tyres provide unmatched stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds of up to 270 kmph.