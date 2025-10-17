Nissan Expands CNG Retrofitment to Magnite EZ-Shift (AMT) with New Integrated Fuel Lid and ₹71,999 Kit

4-Point Overview
- Nissan extends government-approved CNG retrofitment to the Magnite EZ-Shift (AMT) variant.
- Introduces a new integrated fuel lid design for easier and safer refuelling.
- MRP stays at ₹71,999 after GST cut from 28% to 18%, with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty.
- Retrofitment now available across 13 states through authorised centres.
Introduction
Nissan Motor India continues to strengthen its commitment to accessible and efficient mobility with the expansion of its CNG retrofitment program. After a strong customer response to the retrofitment option for the New Magnite BR10 Manual Transmission, the company has now extended this eco-friendly and cost-efficient solution to the Magnite BR10 EZ-Shift (AMT) variant. The move further cements Nissan’s reputation for customer-centric innovation in India’s compact SUV space.
Broader Access and Better Convenience
The highlight of this expansion is the new integrated fuel lid design, replacing the older engine-compartment-mounted CNG filling point. This thoughtful change makes refuelling faster, safer, and more ergonomic, offering convenience that everyday users will immediately appreciate.
The retrofitment is Government-approved and developed by Motozen Fuel Systems, ensuring top-notch quality and compliance. Customers opting for the CNG conversion also get complete peace of mind with a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty, directly supported by Nissan.
Value-Focused Offering
Another key highlight is pricing. Despite the GST rate reduction from 28% to 18%, Nissan has retained the retrofit kit’s MRP at ₹71,999, ensuring the price advantage goes straight to customers. The pricing has been effective since September 22, 2025, across all authorised Nissan retrofitment centres.
Speaking on the announcement, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said:
“We are delighted to take another step in our CNG journey by expanding the program to the EZ-Shift variant. The new fuel-lid integration and reduced kit price make ownership seamless and rewarding while reflecting Nissan’s engineering excellence and customer focus.”
Program Coverage and Safety Assurance
The retrofitment program is now active across 13 states — including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu — and covers both Manual (MT) and EZ-Shift (AMT) variants of the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated Magnite.
Safety remains a strong pillar of Nissan’s approach. The New Magnite comes with 6 airbags as standard and holds a 5-star GNCAP rating, with a perfect score for Adult Occupant Protection. Additionally, Nissan offers a first-in-segment 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan, setting new benchmarks in long-term reliability and trust.
Expanding the Magnite Family
Adding to its growing appeal, Nissan has recently introduced the Magnite KURO Special Edition, inspired by the “Boldest Black” design theme. The new Metallic Grey colour option in the Tekna, Tekna+, and N-Connecta variants further broadens the SUV’s stylish lineup.
Now exported to over 65 countries in both RHD and LHD formats, the Magnite continues to be one of the most value-rich compact SUVs in its class — offering 20+ first-in-segment features and 55+ safety enhancements.
Conclusion
With the CNG retrofitment now extended to the EZ-Shift (AMT) variant and a user-friendly integrated fuel lid system, Nissan is clearly doubling down on affordability, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The Magnite continues to lead its segment as a safe, feature-packed, and eco-conscious compact SUV for today’s smart Indian buyers.
