Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs 1.60 Lakh With TFT Display, Quickshifter and more!

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has received a major feature update for 2026, with new technology, improved suspension hardware and a small increase in engine power. The motorcycle now gets a 5-inch TFT display, ride modes, traction control and a bi-directional quickshifter. Prices start at Rs 1,60,374 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The changes bring new convenience and riding features to the 200cc street motorcycle. Bajaj has also made changes to the front suspension and rear tyre while retaining the familiar engine and chassis setup.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Price and Key Details
|Details
|Updated Pulsar NS200
|Price
|Rs 1,60,374
|Engine
|199.5cc, single-cylinder
|Maximum power
|25.5 PS
|Peak torque
|18.7 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Display
|5-inch TFT
|Front suspension
|37mm USD forks
|Rear tyre
|130/70-R17 radial
|Colour options
|3
New Features and Rider Assistance
The biggest equipment changes are related to the motorcycle’s electronics. An electronic throttle body (ETB) allows Bajaj to offer different riding modes and traction control on the NS200. These additions give riders more control over how the motorcycle responds in different conditions.
The new equipment includes:
- Five riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Tour.
- A 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google Maps mirroring.
- Sports Shift, a bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.
- Traction control for improved control when rear-wheel grip is limited.
- Adjustable brake and clutch levers.
- Panic Brake Alert and a hazard warning switch.
- A USB Type-C charging port for compatible devices.
The TFT screen replaces the earlier LCD instrument console. Google Maps mirroring also makes navigation information easier to access while riding.
Engine and Mechanical Updates
The Pulsar NS200 continues to use its 199.5cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, the updated version produces 25.5 PS, compared with 24.5 PS previously. Peak torque stands at 18.7 Nm.
Power is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox. The new Sports Shift system adds clutchless gear changes in both directions, making gear selection more convenient during acceleration and deceleration.
Bajaj has also revised the suspension hardware. The motorcycle now gets thicker 37mm upside-down front forks, replacing the earlier 33mm units. At the rear, it receives a 130/70-R17 radial tyre.
The perimeter frame, box-section swingarm and rear monoshock continue to be part of the motorcycle’s mechanical package.
Colours and Rivals
The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is available in three colour options:
- Ebony Black Racing Red
- Pearl Metallic White
- Nardo Grey
The motorcycle competes with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The Apache’s top variant also offers a TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, adjustable levers and Panic Brake Alert. Its ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 1.48 lakh to Rs 1.49 lakh, depending on the variant.