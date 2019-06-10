Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses The 19 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki recently announced that their sedan, the Dzire has surpassed in the 19 Lakh sales milestone. Continuing to be on pole position in the segment of compact sedans, since the past 10 years. More than 2.5 Lakh units have been sold in 2018-19, averaging monthly sales of over 21,000 units. This implies that a brand new Dzire is sold every two minutes in India. Moreover, this compact sedan holds a whopping 55% of the compact sedan market share, competing against the likes of the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor.

In its latest avatar, the car uses the fifth generation HEARTECT platform, scoring high on space and safety both. Complying with frontal offset, side impact and pedestrian regulations, the car comes with dual airbags and pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX (child seat restraint system) and ABS with EBD as standard. Moreover, features such as DRLs (daytime running lamps), precision cut two-tone alloy wheels, rear AC vents and SmartPlay infotainment system (compatible with Android and iOS users) make it a solid package in its segment.

Expressing gratitude to customers for making Dzire successful, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “The brand Dzire has been a major contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s journey and we express our gratitude to customers. With the launch of Dzire, we created a new ‘compact sedan’ segment. This segment is continuously evolving and growing. Over the years, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has led this growth and it continues to be relevant and attractive to customers. A testimony to its strong customer connect is that the sales of third-generation Dzire went up by nearly 20%.”

“We keep an ear to the ground to sense customers’ demands and translate them into features in our cars. The hugely popular Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology is available across six variants of the Dzire. Nearly 13% of buyers have chosen the automatic variant. Interestingly, for half of the new Dzire customers, the compact sedan is their first car purchase. This shows a paradigm shift of the Indian customers who are ready to start their car ownership with a sedan,” he added.