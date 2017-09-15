Home News NGT Upholds Ban On 10 Year Old Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR
NGT Upholds Ban On 10 Year Old Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

By Aditya NadkarniSeptember 15, 2017

The National Green tribunal (NGT) yesterday upheld its ban on 10 year old diesel vehicles from plying in the Delhi-NCR region. The plea, filed by the centre, was dismissed on the grounds of a similar plea that was filed in the Supreme Court, which too was dismissed.

September 15, 2017-Delhi-pollution-600x338.jpg

A bench of Judges comprising of Justice Jawad Rahim, B.S. Sajwan and R.S. Rathore quoted a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) study which revealed that a single 10 year old diesel vehicle emitted pollution levels equivalent to that of 24 petrol powered vehicles or 40 CNG vehicles.

The Green panel said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which had sought modification of NGT’s April 7, 2015 order, did not file any review plea and moved the Tribunal ‘in the guise of seeking modification’.

September 15, 2017-Indian-express-600x334.jpg

Noting that diesel is the prime source of air pollution in Delhi, the tribunal had earlier held that all diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old will not be permitted to ply in Delhi-NCR. The green panel had issued an order last year directing the Delhi RTO to de-register all diesel vehicles operating in the city that are over 10 years old.

With inputs from PTI

