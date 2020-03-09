Hyundai Drops in Teaser Images of the New 2020 Verna

Hyundai Verna, ever since it came into inception has always been a sharp and feature loaded car and that is going to remain unchanged. Hyundai has released some teaser pictures and dropped in a few important details about the new Verna.

The new Verna follows Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy and looks sharper and fluent than before. In the words of Hyundai, the new Verna is based on 5 pillars of: Spectacular Design, Outstanding Features, High Reliability, Advanced Technology and Youthful Performance.

The front end is highlighted by a newly designed grille which looks quite elegant and sporty at the same time. The headlamps are new too and are LED units, so are the taillights. The front and rear bumpers are newly designed too. The side profile looks in the line with rest of the newly launched and revealed Hyundai cars and follows the same ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

As expected from the Korean manufacturer, they have loaded the cabin with features and technology. The most prominent upgrade being the introduction of an all new digital instrument cluster with a 4.2 inch TFT screen which will display all the relevant information and then some more. The front seats are ventilated which will surely increase the convenience and comfort factor of the driver and the passenger. Some other noteworthy features include Digital Cluster, Twin Tip Muffler design, Smart Trunk, Emergency Stop Signal, Wireless Charger, ECO coating, Luggage Net & Hooks, Rear USB Charger and Arkamys Premium Sound.

The engine variants which will be on offer are as follows: BS6 Diesel and Petrol engines with 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI engine with 7 Dual Clutch Transmission, 1.5 Litre BS6 Petrol with 6 Manual Transmission & Intelligent Variable Transmission and 1.5L BS6 Diesel with 6 Manual Transmission & 6 Automatic Transmission.

Once launched, the Hyundai Verna will take on the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid. With the better looking and more feature loaded 2020 Hyundai Verna, the brawl in this segment will definitely get more serious.