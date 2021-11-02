Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Bookings Open!

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is almost here and Maruti has commenced its bookings for ₹11,000. Expected to be completely new from the ground up, the next-gen Celerio will be based on Maruti’s heartect platform and it will also feature a new powertrain. The next-gen Celerio is slated to be launched on 10th November. Let’s take a look at what we know so far:

Exterior

As mentioned before, the design is a far cry from the current Celerio’s design. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look. The side features a familiar ORVM with turn indicators as seen on other Maruti cars. It gets flap-type door handles and blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels. The sides don’t get any cuts or creases giving it a simple look. The glass area seems to be healthy considering the straight window line. The rear features wraparound taillights and the bumper gets two reflectors. It also gets a rear washer. The overall design indicates that it will be bigger than the current Celerio. The base trim seen here misses out the fog lamps but it retains the chrome detail on the grille.

Interior

The interiors of the Celerio are also completely revamped when compared to the current one. The center stage is taken by a floating unit that will house the smart play touchscreen infotainment system. The A/C vents feature silver accents to uplift the cabin. One can notice a lot of similarities with other Marutis such as the A/C controls and the steering wheel which has been borrowed from the Wagon R. Top-end variants of the Celerio will get features like smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable mirrors, push-button start/stop, reverse parking camera, steering mounted audio controls, dual airbags, and ABS to name a few.

Powertrain

The next-gen Celerio is set to feature Maruti’s K10C 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which will feature dualjet technology. Maruti claims that the Celerio will be India’s most fuel-efficient car with a fuel economy of around 26km/l. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.