Hero Electric Optima HX Prices Slashed

Several electric two-wheeler manufacturers slashed the prices of their offerings as soon as the Government of India announced the revised FAME-II subsidies. Ather Energy was among the front runners when it comes to passing off the subsidy benefits to their customers. And now, Hero Electric has followed suit with the Optima HX.

Revised price

The Optima HX is the performance-oriented offering from Hero Electric and we assume that it could be the only electric scooter in Hero Electric’s line-up to meet the requirements needed to avail the subsidy.

With the new price correction, the single battery variant of the electric scooter is now available at ₹53,600. Previously, the same scooter used to retail at ₹61,640. It is available for booking at the company’s official website at a token amount of ₹2,999.

About Optima HX

Optima HX is a performance-oriented electric scooter from Hero Electric. Both the variants are similar in features, the only difference is the battery pack. The top variants get an extra battery.

Optima HX is fitted with a 550W Brushless DC (BLDC) electric motor. Brushless DC motors (BLDC) feature high efficiency and excellent controllability and are widely used in many applications as well. The BLDC motor has power-saving advantages relative to other motor types. This motor is paired to a 51.2V/ 30Ah Lithium-ion battery pack. This helps in giving the scooter a range of about 82 km and 122 km on the Single and dual variants respectively. The battery pack can be charged from 0 to 100 % in 5 hours. The top speed of the scooter is 42 kmph.

Features of the Scooter

Regardless of the mechanical features, Optima HX also features a variety of things. Optima HX has a digital instrument cluster with LED headlamps and taillamps. There is also an anti-theft feature which is quite important. Apart from this, there is a USB charging port and a portable battery pack.

The scooter is fitted with a telescopic fork at the front and a dual-shock unit at the rear. It has drum brakes at both ends and it also features regenerative braking that helps in increasing the range of the scooter. To handle all this there are alloys with tubeless tires.