Next-gen Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT Spied Testing Ahead of Launch

As the festive season is nearing, the anticipation level of new automobile launches is hitting the roof! The next-gen Hyundai i20 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated cars in the country today. It has already been spied testing in India on multiple occasions, hinting at its imminent launch. Hyundai has also readied an N-Line variant of the i20. For the uninitiated, the N-Line variant will feature some sporty design elements and a turbo meter sending the power down. Another test mule has now been spotted and it reveals some more juicy details.

More details

The test mule is nicely concealed under a camouflaged wrap, hiding all the intricate details. But the front bumper which is visible, looks quite similar to the international spec version.

1.0-litre turbo with DCT

Reports also suggest that this is a 1.0-litre turbo-GDI variant equipped with the 7-speed DCT automatic. If it’s indeed the case, people who are desperately waiting for the N-Line variant are in for a major disappointment because the test mule reveals that the front bumper has been carried over from the standard model suggesting that the i20 will not be offered with the N-Line styling package. Additionally, the rear bumper does not feature the aggressive styling or the twin-exhaust tips from the i20 N-Line, either.

The same engine/gearbox combination also does duty in the Hyundai Venue and the Verna. Whether the 1.0-litre motor will make 99bhp or 118bhp is anyone’s guess. However, the torque rating will continue to be 172Nm. What we do know, is that the turbo-petrol DCT will make the Hyundai Elite i20 very desirable for those people too, who want their cars to be driver-centric too. The India-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 will most probably be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options. The Seltos’ and Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel engine, which also powers the new BS6 updated Venue, will power diesel variants of the third-gen Hyundai i20. The other engine option is Hyundai’s new 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol motor which could be offered with a DCT (the one featured here) and base variants could be powered by the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine.

Features

As far as features are concerned, Hyundai cars have always been feature loaded and the upcoming i20 is likely to follow suit. Just like the Verna, the top-spec variant of the i20 will offer a semi-digital instrument cluster. The touchscreen infotainment system will also be upgraded with a larger size unit and BlueLink connected technology. The BlueLink connected tech will help you with location tracking, remote controls for the Air-conditioning and vehicle telematics. It will continue to offer Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a wireless phone charger. For music buffs, Hyundai also offers a Bose audio system with eight speakers, including a sub-woofer for international variants. But we doubt if it will be offered here.

The 2020 i20 looks sharper than the current model due to its lowered roofline, increased width and aggressive styling. The fascia also gets new LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and the fog lamp housing appears to be borrowed from the Elantra. We do wish that Hyundai offers the N-Line variant as well because it does look sportier than the standard variants.