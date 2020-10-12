Facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta To Break Cover on 15th October

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been around for quite some time and hasn’t received any substantial updates. It was about time that the Japanese carmaker updated its MPV and it seems like that is exactly what is going to happen. Toyota Indonesia has announced that the global unveil of the new Innova Crysta will take place on 15th October. The Toyota Innova Crysta is sold as the Kijang Innova in the Indonesian market. The facelifted version of the Innova has already been spied on multiple occasions.

More details

We can expect Toyota to bring in the updated Innova Crysta here as well because it is the undisputed king in the MPV segment in our country.

The spy shots which surfaced earlier revealed that the facelifted version of the Innova Crysta had already reached Indonesian dealerships. Coming to the eminent visual changes now, Toyota has kept the overall profile of this MPV pretty much unchanged. The front grille is a lot wider and covers more areas of the front fascia making it look more aggressive. It is now finished in black with a thick chrome outline. The grille has five horizontal slats instead of the two chrome-finished ones earlier, and while the size of the headlights remains the same, they now get chrome extensions. The front bumper is redesigned too now appears to carry a more complex design than its predecessor. It gets contrast black shade for the chin and the fog lamps are now vertically housed in a thick, triangular black surround. New alloy wheel designs are also expected in either a silver finish or a darker tone, depending upon its trim level.

Expected interior changes

Though the spy images only revealed the updated exterior of the updated Innova Crysta, we can expect some mild revisions inside the cabin as well. Given how much the connected car technology has become popular these days, we can expect Toyota to equip the cabin with a slightly bigger and more conducive touchscreen infotainment system. And if Toyota is a little more generous, then it might also throw in a wireless phone charger and a 360-degree parking camera.

Powertrain options

With the BS6 compliant version of the Innova Crysta, Toyota discontinued the 2.8-litre diesel engine and carried on only with the 2.4-litre diesel unit to bring the costs down a bit. The turbocharged unit makes 150 PS and 360 Nm of peak torque when paired with a 6-speed auto and as many horses and 343 Nm when mated to a 5-speed manual. The 2.7-litre petrol engine makes 166 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. Both engines are currently available with a five-speed manual gearbox as well as an option of six-speed automatic transmission. We can expect Toyota to carry forward the same engine and transmission.

In India, the new Innova Crysta is expected to go on sale in 2021. Moreover, the updated Fortuner SUV is also expected to arrive by next year. The updated Fortuner has been revealed already but still hasn’t arrived here yet. Is Toyota planning to launch both of them together? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the new Toyota Innova Crysta.