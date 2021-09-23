Next Gen Honda BR-V Unveiled!

You might remember Honda’s N7X concept which recently made its debut. Many suspected it to be a replacement for the BR-V in the Indonesian market. Now, Honda has finally taken the wraps off the production and confirmed that it is indeed the next generation BR-V! The next-gen BRV will go on sale in Indonesia first and Honda hasn’t confirmed yet if it will make it to our shores. Let’s take a look at some of the details:

Exterior

The exteriors of the next generation BR-V are a far departure from the previous one. The front features an upright stance with the clamshell bonnet. The grille looks quite in-your-face and it features a chrome strip running across its top. The chrome strip merges with the LED DRLs which are integrated into the LED headlights. The side profile looks clean and it rides on 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear features a pair of wraparound LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler. The BR-V also features a heavy dose of body cladding and silver skid plates all around. Other details include a shark fin antenna.

Interior

The interiors of the BR-V features a typical Honda layout with a layered dashboard. The interior shares a lot of parts from other Hondas like the infotainment system which is borrowed from the City. It features an all-black theme.

It gets features such as push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, Lane watch camera, and remote engine start/stop. The BR-V also features Honda’s Sensing Suite which features autonomous driving aids such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection.

Powertrain

The SUV shares its powertrain with the Honda City. It gets a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine which delivers 121hp and 145Nm. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The BR-V doesn’t get the option of a turbo-petrol or hybrid motor like the City sold abroad.

India Launch

Though Honda hasn’t confirmed the launch of the BR-V for the Indian market, it could fill a gap in Honda India’s lineup in the ₹10-₹20 lakh segment. When launched here, the BR-V could share the diesel powertrain as well with the City. The BR-V would go up against the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 if launched here.