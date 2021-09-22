Wait, What! Royal Enfield Is Going Track Racing? Here Are All The Details!

It is a thing of the past for Royal Enfield to be associated with slow-moving retro cruisers as the company has also been making huge waves in motorsports recently. From resilient victories at International Six Day Trials competitions to securing a podium position at the Daytona American Flat Track, to breaking the class speed record at Speed Week, South Australia, Royal Enfield has consistently evolved to nurture newer formats. The more recent foray into accessible flat-track racing with the Royal Enfield Slide School in Bangalore is a testament to this endeavour.

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021

With an aim to further nurture niche riding cultures and open new avenues to real-world track racing, Royal Enfield has announced the debut of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021 – a unique retro track-racing initiative. The Continental GT Cup sits at the intersection of increasing interest in motorcycle track racing, and the need for accessible forms of racing and training in India. Post the Continental GT Cup 2021 finale, Royal Enfield will also introduce track schools in India with an intent to provide easy and professional training access to eager enthusiasts who wish to learn motorcycle racing or simply want to improve their overall riding skills.

Presented by JK Tyre Motorsports and organized under the aegis of Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI), the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will debut at the JK National Racing Championship 2021, and will be conducted in accordance with the regulations of the FMSCI. The Continental GT Cup 2021 will have four rounds starting October 2021, culminating in January, 2022.

Continental GT-R650

The GT-R650 boasts of a stiffer race-tuned suspension, both front and rear, for enhanced handling at higher speeds. Lowered race clip-on handlebars have been added along with rear-set footpegs for a race tuck, enhancing rider aerodynamics and enabling higher lean angles.

The GT-R650 has been made lighter by 24 kgs by keeping only the essentials required for racing. The stock exhaust has been replaced with a bespoke stainless steel full system exhaust that is tuned to give 12% more power. The motorcycle will come with a specially designed fairing and belly pan that provides greater aerodynamics and gives the GT-R650 its quintessential retro racer look. The motorcycle will be equipped with soft compound race tyres by JK Tyres to ensure enhanced grip & braking while offering better cornering speed & feedback.

Registration process and timeline

Registration process for the Continental GT Cup goes live from 11:00 hrs today till 17:00 hrs on September 30, 2021. From the registered participants, 100 eligible riders will make it to the Rider Selection Programme at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore from October 18 to 19, 2021, where the 18 fastest riders will be shortlisted.

They will then battle it out for the Continental GT Cup for a total of 4 rounds at the JK NRC, with the first 3 being held in October, November, and December at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, followed by the Grand Finale in January 2022 at the Buddh International Circuit, Noida.