Next-Gen Creta spotted alongside the old one During Testing

For over a decade, the Hyundai Creta has been a dominant force in the mid-size SUV segment. It has stayed popular among families, daily office users, and even long-distance drivers. Now, Hyundai appears to be all set with a much bigger update, as the next-generation Creta has once again been spotted testing on Indian roads.
The new model was spotted driving alongside the 2nd-generation Creta in the latest spy video, giving a much clearer idea of its size and proportions. The difference between the two SUVs is quite evident.
Bigger body than current Creta
When both SUVs were seen together, the new Creta clearly looked longer. Even after ignoring the extra test equipment placed near the rear section, the new model still appeared larger than the existing SUV.
The longer rear section was quite easy to spot in the video. Hyundai appears to be giving the new Creta a more premium road stance compared to the current version.
The next generation is expected to be around 4.5 metres in length. The present Creta is much shorter in comparison.
This increase in size could help in many ways:
- More rear seat space
- Bigger boot area
- Better shoulder room
- Stronger road presence
Reports also suggest boot space could improve over the current 433 litre capacity.
The test model was also spotted with a panoramic sunroof, indicating that Hyundai was testing a higher variant. Another interesting detail was the use of Kia Seltos alloy wheels on the test vehicle, although this is likely only part of the testing process.
New platform under development
The new Creta is likely to be based on Hyundai’s latest K3 platform. This platform is already being readied for future hybrid and electric models as well.
Spy shots have also revealed a multi link rear suspension system. This may improve comfort and stability, especially during highway driving.
Some reports also indicate that the top variants could receive:
- Hybrid technology
- AWD option
- Better ride quality setup
At the moment, Hyundai is not expected to make major changes to the regular petrol and diesel engines.
Cabin likely to get major upgrades
The cabin is also expected to receive several updates. Hyundai is preparing a new Pleos Connect infotainment system for the SUV.
This setup is based on Android software and will support OTA updates. The new Creta is also expected to move towards Hyundai’s SDV or Software Defined Vehicle setup, allowing deeper software integration in the future.
Unlike some modern systems that remove physical buttons completely, Hyundai might retain important controls for easier access while driving.
Expected features include:
- Large infotainment display
- Connected car technology
- OTA software updates
- Faster interface response
- New digital controls
The SUV may also get a stalk type gear selector similar to Hyundai’s electric cars.
More safety features expected
The next Creta is also expected to get an upgraded ADAS package. More driver assistance functions could be added with the new generation model.
The larger platform may also help improve crash safety and passenger protection.
Launch timeline
Hyundai is expected to reveal the new Creta globally by the end of 2026. The India launch could happen sometime in early 2027.
The SUV has already been seen testing multiple times in different locations, which suggests Hyundai is now moving ahead with the final stages of development.