Nexon And Other Tata Vehicles To Get Electric Powertrain Options Soon

Renowned Indian carmaker, Tata Motors currently has one electric car, the Tigor EV on sale. Moreover, the company also has plans to introduce an electric variant of the upcoming Altroz hatchback. However, it seems that the Altroz and the Tigor would not be alone. The company, at the recent 74th Annual General Meeting, announced its plans to introduce three more electric vehicles. Joining the Altroz EV would be an all-electric Nexon and yet another unnamed model. Moreover, the company will also launch the Tigor EV in a revamped, more powerful avatar and also offer it to the private buyer.

The company had earlier showcased the Altroz EV at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, where it was parked next to the 7-seater Harrier, dubbed the Buzzard for the event. The Altroz, just like the Tata Tigor EV, would feature a lithium-ion battery pack and would come with an option of fast DC chargers. The Nexon probably would use the same hardware to generate power and could come with a new body, considering the compact SUV is due for a facelift. It will be interesting to see how these new generation electric vehicles are received by the Indian buyer.

The Tigor EV currently retails for INR 9.99 Lakh and is only available to commercial buyers. When launched, in a revamped avatar, the car will also be made available to the private buyer and the car would most likely have a higher price. The Altroz EV would be in an even more premium space, translating to an even higher asking price, while the Nexon is expected to be the most expensive offering in the lot. The Tigor EV and the Altroz EV would face no competition, but the Nexon EV would compete against the upcoming electric variant of the Mahindra XUV300.

Talking about the Altroz, Tata recently issued a statement that cleared up the rumour regarding the bookings of the upcoming hatchback. The company said, “In light of the recent media reports on Tata Altroz’s bookings opening soon, we would like to clarify that this rumour is not true. The Company has not announced the bookings of Altroz. We would, therefore, urge everyone to not speculate or act on rumours and cause panic among customers.” putting a rest to all rumours. Stay tuned for more on the Tata Altroz and the range of electric vehicles from the Indian manufacturer.