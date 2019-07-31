LIST: Top-Selling Bikes Of June 2019

Over the past few months, many new bikes have been launched but there are some old bikes which have still managed to maintain their position in the fluctuating Indian market. Let’s have a look at all the bikes which have managed to remain unaffected by these new launches and have held on to their best-selling spots. Here is a list of all the top-selling motorcycles of India, in the month of June:

Hero Splendor

The Splendor has been Hero’s best-selling bike for a very long time and leads the list with an overall sales of 2,42,743 units in the month of June. The Splendor is Hero’s most affordable motorcycle which is also why it tops the list.

Sales in June 2018: 2,78,169 units

Sales in June 2019: 2,42,743 units

Growth: (-36%)

Hero HF Deluxe

The HF Deluxe is Hero’s another top-selling bike and is also one of the reasons why the New Delhi-based company is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The Hero HF Deluxe sold over 1,93,194 units in June 2019.

Sales in June 2018: 1,82,883 units

Sales in June 2019: 1,93,194 units

Growth: 6%

Honda CB Shine

The CB Shine is Honda’s best-selling motorcycle and one of the best in its segment. The CB Shine plays an important role in making Honda, the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer of India. The Honda CB Shine has sold around 84,871 units in June 2019 alone.

Sales in June 2018: 96,505 units

Sales in June 2019: 84,871 units

Growth: (-12%)

Bajaj Pulsar

The Pulsar is one of India’s oldest and most popular motorcycle series. The Pulsar has always been Bajaj’s top-selling range and it has managed to sell about 83,008 units in the month of June, this year.

Sales in June 2018: 71,593 units

Sales in June 2019: 83,008 units

Growth: 16%

Hero Glamour

Another one of Hero’s top-selling bikes. The Hero Glamour is a bit more premium compared to the Splendor and HF Deluxe. With a total sales of 69,878 units in the month of June, the Glamour is Hero’s 3rd bike in the top-5 list.

Sales in June 2018: 63,417 units

Sales in June 2019: 69,878 units

Growth: 10%

Bajaj Platina

The Platina is one of Bajaj’s affordable offerings and one of the most fuel-efficient bikes in its segment. The Bajaj Platina has managed to sell over 56,947 units in June, this year.

Sales in June 2018: 35,825 units

Sales in June 2019: 56,947 units

Growth: 59%

Hero Passion Pro

The Hero Passion Pro is a part of the affordable range in Hero’s lineup and is also one of the oldest bikes in this segment. The Passion Pro has managed to sell over 56,143 units in the month of June and is the 4th Hero Motorcycle in the top-10 list.

Sales in June 2018: 97,715 units

Sales in June 2019: 56,143 units

Growth: (-43%)

Bajaj CT

The CT is another one of Bajaj’s affordable commute range. The Bajaj CT is placed below the Platina and is one of the most affordable bikes in this list. The CT has sold over 38,720 units in June 2019.

Sales in June 2018: 66,314 units

Sales in June 2019: 38,720 units

Growth: (-42%)

TVS Apache

The Apache series is TVS’ only entrant in the top-10 best-selling list of motorcycles and still, TVS manages to be India’s 3rd best manufacturer in the country. With a total sales of 37,967 units in June, the Apache proves to be the most successful premium motorcycle in the country.

Sales in June 2018: 42,863 units

Sales in June 2019: 37,967 units

Growth: (-11%)

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Classic 350 is Royal Enfield’s only motorcycle in the top-10 best-selling list and it has managed to sell around 33,790 units in the month of June, proving to be Enfield’s most successful bike in India.