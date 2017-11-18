New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 India Launch Details, Images, Tech Specs and Expected Prices

We’ve been eagerly awaiting of the next generation Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and recent sightings of the motorcycle on Indian roads confirmed the fact that it isn’t too far from reaching showrooms. However, as seen in previous spy images, the India spec version will get one major hardware revision. The India spec model will miss out on the USD forks and instead use conventional telescopic suspension upfront. Apart from that, we could not spot many differences between the international spec and India bound model. Here’s everything we know about the India bound Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 India Prices (Expected)

We expect the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 to arrive around INR 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 India Launch Date

While there is no official announcement about the India launch of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, a report by TimsOfIndia states that the new motorcycle may arrive before or at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

November 18, 2017-2017-Yamaha-YZF-R15-Thailand-Launch-5-600x450.jpg

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Features and Details

The new R15 V3.0 receives styling cues from its elder sibling, the current generation R1. Visually, the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 will feature all-new styling, an LED headlamp, a ram air intake, a fully digital instrument cluster, and ABS. It will continue to use the evergreen Delta Box frame. Also on offer will be a different swing arm, a new tail section with a tail tidy setup, a redesigned split seat, a new LED tail lamp, sleeker turn indicators, and a new exhaust canister with an aluminum finished tip.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Engine and Performance

Powering the new Yamaha R15 V3.0 will be an all new 155cc engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology. This single cylinder liquid cooled motor produces 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six speed transmission.

November 18, 2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-3-600x535.jpg

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Safety

With the new safety norms around the corner, ABS will come as standard. Apart from ABS, the motorcycle will also feature a slipper clutch.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Technical Specifications

Engine
TypeLiquid Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHC
Displacement155.1 cc
Bore x Stroke58 x 58.7 mm
Compression Ratio11.6: 1
Maximum Power19.3PS (14.2 kW) @ 10,000 rpm
Maximum Torque14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm
Clutch TypeWet Typre Multi-Plate
Dimensions
Length x Width x Height1990 x 725 x 1135 mm
Wheelbase1,325 mm
Seat Height815 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity11 Litre
Weight (Wet)137 kg
Tyres
Front100/80-17 M/C 52P
Rear140/70-17 M/C 66S

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Image Gallery

Motoroids Comments
(2 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google