New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 India Launch Details, Images, Tech Specs and Expected Prices

We’ve been eagerly awaiting of the next generation Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and recent sightings of the motorcycle on Indian roads confirmed the fact that it isn’t too far from reaching showrooms. However, as seen in previous spy images, the India spec version will get one major hardware revision. The India spec model will miss out on the USD forks and instead use conventional telescopic suspension upfront. Apart from that, we could not spot many differences between the international spec and India bound model. Here’s everything we know about the India bound Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 India Prices (Expected)

We expect the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 to arrive around INR 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 India Launch Date

While there is no official announcement about the India launch of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, a report by TimsOfIndia states that the new motorcycle may arrive before or at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Features and Details

The new R15 V3.0 receives styling cues from its elder sibling, the current generation R1. Visually, the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 will feature all-new styling, an LED headlamp, a ram air intake, a fully digital instrument cluster, and ABS. It will continue to use the evergreen Delta Box frame. Also on offer will be a different swing arm, a new tail section with a tail tidy setup, a redesigned split seat, a new LED tail lamp, sleeker turn indicators, and a new exhaust canister with an aluminum finished tip.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Engine and Performance

Powering the new Yamaha R15 V3.0 will be an all new 155cc engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology. This single cylinder liquid cooled motor produces 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six speed transmission.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Safety

With the new safety norms around the corner, ABS will come as standard. Apart from ABS, the motorcycle will also feature a slipper clutch.

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Technical Specifications

Engine Type Liquid Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHC Displacement 155.1 cc Bore x Stroke 58 x 58.7 mm Compression Ratio 11.6: 1 Maximum Power 19.3PS (14.2 kW) @ 10,000 rpm Maximum Torque 14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm Clutch Type Wet Typre Multi-Plate Dimensions Length x Width x Height 1990 x 725 x 1135 mm Wheelbase 1,325 mm Seat Height 815 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11 Litre Weight (Wet) 137 kg Tyres Front 100/80-17 M/C 52P Rear 140/70-17 M/C 66S

New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Image Gallery