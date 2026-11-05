New Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Exterior Revealed!

Volkswagen is not holding back! Soon after releasing the first teaser of the Virtus facelift, the brand has now fully revealed the exterior design of its updated sedan. The newly released design images showcase the top-tier GT variant in a striking blue paint finish, giving us a definitive look at the cosmetic changes made across the front, side, and rear profiles. The midsize sedan is on track for an official commercial launch in India in December 2026.
While the sedan retains its signature long-wheelbase three-box proportions, the visual updates add a sharper, more mature stance to help it maintain its strong positioning in the premium sedan segment.
Exterior Design: What’s new?
The facelift brings revised bumpers and new alloy wheels, while the sedan keeps its familiar shape. At the front, the bumper gets a wider mesh-style lower grille with geometric detailing. Black elements around the outer sections add contrast, and the headlamps continue with their existing shape and integrated LED daytime running lights.
The side profile gets new black alloy wheels, red brake callipers and GT badges on the front doors and grille. The blue car shown in the images also has black ORVM covers and a black roof.
At the rear, Volkswagen has added a boot-lid lip spoiler and revised the lower bumper. The tail-lamps continue as separate units, with no full-width light bar. The rear also gets a GT badge and spaced-out Virtus lettering.
Expected Interior and Features
Volkswagen has not released cabin images yet. However, the facelift could get a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Anticipated Comfort and Safety highlights –
- Ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats
- Single-pane electric sunroof and wireless smartphone charging pad
- Automatic climate control with touch-sensitive sliders
- Upgraded connected-car telematics suite
- A new 360-degree camera matrix alongside front and rear parking sensors
- Six standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic hill-hold assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and ISOFIX child-seat anchors
Engine and Gearbox Options
The Virtus is expected to carry forward its proven lineup of TSI turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI makes 115PS and 178Nm. It is expected to get a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic, while the six-speed manual gearbox will continue.
The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI produces 150PS and 250Nm. It is expected to continue with the seven-speed DSG automatic. This engine also gets active cylinder deactivation, which can shut down two cylinders under light load to improve fuel efficiency
Expected Launch, Price and Rivals
Volkswagen will launch the Virtus facelift in India in December 2026. An estimated starting price of around Rs 12 lakh has been reported, though the company has not announced prices yet. It will continue to compete with the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.