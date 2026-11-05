Ducati Desmo450 EDX and MX Factory Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs 18.55 Lakh

Ducati has introduced two new off-road motorcycles in India, each developed for a different type of riding. The Desmo450 EDX is built for enduro and cross-country use, while the Desmo450 MX Factory is designed for motocross competitions. The EDX costs Rs 18.55 lakh, while the MX Factory is priced at Rs 21.26 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both motorcycles are now open across Ducati dealerships.
Both models use a 449.6cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Ducati’s Desmodromic valve technology. It produces 63.5hp at 9,400rpm and 53.5Nm at 7,500rpm. Around 70 per cent of the peak torque is available from 4,200rpm.
Ducati Desmo450 EDX
The EDX has been developed for riders who take on longer off-road routes, rocky paths and cross-country trails. It gets several changes over the MX Factory to suit these conditions.
The main features include:
- 8.5-litre fuel tank
- 18-inch rear wheel and 21-inch front wheel
- Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid-Soft tyres
- Handguards and engine skid plate
- Side stand
- Ducati Red colour option
The motorcycle uses a twin-spar aluminium frame with Showa suspension. The 49mm front forks offer 310mm of travel, while the rear monoshock gets 301mm of travel. Both suspension units have dedicated spring rates and damping settings for enduro riding.
The EDX weighs 107.1kg without fuel.
Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory
The MX Factory is designed for motocross tracks and weighs 104kg without fuel. It gets a 7.2-litre fuel tank and a Ducati Corse 2025 paint scheme.
Its equipment includes a full titanium Akrapovic exhaust with dedicated engine mapping, billet aluminium triple clamps and a holeshot device for race starts. The 2027 model also gets a 51-tooth rear sprocket, an RK MXU gold O-ring chain and a sump guard.
It uses fully adjustable 49mm Showa front forks with 310mm travel and a rear monoshock offering 301mm travel. Both units get Dark Kashima coating and TiO treatment.
The motorcycle rides on Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft tyres, with 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels. Braking is handled by Brembo callipers and Galfer discs measuring 260mm at the front and 240mm at the rear.
Engine and Electronics
Both motorcycles share the same engine and electronic package. The main specifications are listed below.
|Specification
|Desmo450 EDX
|Desmo450 MX Factory
|Engine
|449.6cc
|449.6cc
|Power
|63.5hp
|63.5hp
|Torque
|53.5Nm
|53.5Nm
|Fuel tank
|8.5 litres
|7.2 litres
|Weight without fuel
|107.1kg
|104kg
|Front suspension travel
|310mm
|310mm
|Rear suspension travel
|301mm
|301mm
|Price
|Rs 18.55 lakh
|Rs 21.26 lakh
The electronics package includes Ducati Traction Control, launch control, engine brake control, a quickshifter, two power modes and two riding modes. The traction control system can detect when the motorcycle is airborne and pause its intervention during jumps. Riders can also temporarily override it using the clutch lever.
Ducati recommends piston replacement and valve-clearance inspection every 45 hours of operation.
Both motorcycles are now open for bookings in India.