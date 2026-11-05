New Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Teased Ahead of Expected December Launch!

Finally, we are getting the update that many Virtus fans have been waiting for. Volkswagen India has officially released the first teaser of the facelifted Virtus, marking the first major update for the midsize sedan since its market launch in June 2022. The updated model is highly anticipated to make its commercial debut in December 2026. The initial teaser showcases the premium sedan in a new blue paint shade, highlighting several key design changes made to the exterior bodywork.
While Volkswagen has chosen to keep the final variant breakdown, feature lists, and pricing matrices under wraps for now, the teaser provides a clear look at the vehicle’s revised styling direction.
Exterior: New lights, bumpers and alloy wheels
The front gets a revised look, with LED daytime running lights sitting within the slim headlamp units. A narrow upper grille joins the two lamps, with the Volkswagen logo in the centre and a red GT badge on the grille.
The lower bumper has a wider air intake and geometric detailing. The teaser does not show a connected LED light bar or an illuminated Volkswagen logo, despite earlier reports suggesting these changes.
The sedan keeps its familiar three-box shape, sloping roofline and shoulder line. The blue car shown also gets black ORVM housings and new angular alloy wheels. An overhead view confirms a single-pane sunroof and a shark-fin antenna.
The rear gets split LED tail lamps with red lighting elements that extend onto the boot lid. A dark horizontal section visually links the lamps. There is also a boot-mounted lip spoiler, GT badging and a revised bumper with a dark lower insert. Parking sensors can be seen in the teaser.
Interior: Expected feature updates
Volkswagen has not shown the cabin yet. The facelift is expected to get revised upholstery and interior trim. A larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster could replace the 8-inch unit. The 10.1-inch touchscreen may continue with updated software.
A 360-degree camera is expected. Connected-car updates, a powered driver’s seat and improved ambient lighting are other possible additions, but none has been confirmed by the company.
Engine and gearbox options
The Virtus facelift is expected to use the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. Their current output figures are listed below.
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Expected gearbox options
|1.0-litre TSI
|115PS
|178Nm
|Manual, 8-speed automatic
|1.5-litre TSI
|150PS
|250Nm
|7-speed DSG
The reported change is an eight-speed torque-converter automatic for the 1.0-litre engine, replacing the current six-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre engine is expected to continue with the seven-speed DSG. No changes to engine output have been announced.
Launch and rivals
Volkswagen is expected to launch the updated Virtus in December 2026. Prices and the final variant range are yet to be revealed. It will continue to compete with the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the midsize sedan segment.
The teaser gives us a first look at the design changes, while the cabin and full equipment list are still under wraps. More details should emerge closer to launch.