Hyundai Introduces Usage-Based Insurance for Bluelink Customers, Offers Up to 15% Savings

“Imagine driving your car carefully for months, following speed limits, avoiding sudden braking and keeping unnecessary idling to a minimum. Now, what if these driving habits could help you save money when your car insurance comes up for renewal? That’s where Hyundai’s new Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) programme comes into play!
Hyundai Motor India has introduced this facility for eligible customers with Bluelink-connected cars. The programme uses driving data collected over the previous three months to calculate a personalised score. Customers with better scores may receive up to 15% savings on the own-damage portion of their insurance premium, subject to the insurer’s conditions.
How Hyundai’s Usage-Based Insurance Works
The programme uses Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car technology to study how a vehicle is driven. Customers do not need to install any additional hardware or tracking device as the required information is collected directly from the vehicle.
Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB) will work as an intermediary between customers and participating insurance companies. The first phase includes three insurance partners:
- Cholamandalam MS General Insurance
- Go Digit General Insurance
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Customers can view their driving score through the Bluelink app and choose to share it with participating insurers after giving their consent.
What Driving Habits Will Be Checked?
The UBI score will be calculated using driving records from the previous three months. Hyundai will consider several driving habits while preparing the scorecard.
These include:
- Rapid acceleration: Frequent sudden acceleration can affect the driving score.
- Rapid deceleration: The system checks how often the vehicle slows down sharply.
- Rapid braking: Sudden braking is also considered while evaluating driving behaviour.
- Speed control: The system checks how the driver manages vehicle speed.
- Idling behaviour: Unnecessary engine idling is another factor used for the assessment.
How Much Can Customers Save?
Hyundai says eligible customers may receive savings of up to 15% on the own-damage component of their insurance premium. A driving score of 70 or above may qualify customers for these benefits.
However, the final discount will depend on the insurance company’s underwriting rules and policy conditions. A score below 70 does not mean customers cannot improve their chances of receiving benefits later. The Bluelink app will also provide personalised driving suggestions to help them improve their driving score.
Customers whose insurance renewal is due within the next 90 days will be able to check their score and explore the available benefits.
Hyundai’s Growing Bluelink Network
Hyundai currently has more than 8 lakh connected cars on Indian roads. The company is targeting 10 lakh cumulative connected car sales by 2027 and plans to reach 20 lakh by 2030 through its Bluelink platform.