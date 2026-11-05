Nissan Offers Free CNG Kits With Magnite and Gravite Ahead of Diwali: Check Eligible Variants

Diwali is just around the corner, and Nissan has announced a special offer for customers planning to buy the Magnite or Gravite. The carmaker is providing government-approved CNG retrofitment kits at no additional cost on selected variants of both models. The offer is valid until November 16, 2026.
The CNG kits are priced at Rs 74,999 for the Magnite and Rs 85,999 for the Gravite. Customers can get them free during the offer period. Both kits also come with a third-party warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first, in addition to the standard product warranty.
Nissan Magnite: Eligible Variants
The free CNG kit is available with selected naturally aspirated petrol variants of the Nissan Magnite. Buyers of the entry-level versions and turbo-petrol models will not be eligible.
|Magnite variant
|Free CNG kit
|Visia MT
|No
|Visia Plus
|No
|Acenta
|Yes
|N-Connecta
|Yes
|Kuro Edition
|Yes
|Tekna
|Yes
|Tekna Plus
|Yes
|All turbo-petrol variants
|No
The Magnite uses a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 PS and 96 Nm in petrol mode. Nissan has not shared the power and torque figures for the CNG version.
Customers who do not want the CNG kit can also check other festive benefits offered with the Magnite, which include benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh and a gold coin.
The Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 5.69 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Gravite: Eligible Variants
The Nissan Gravite also gets the free CNG retrofitment offer, but the benefit is restricted to its top-spec versions.
|Gravite variant
|Free CNG kit
|Visia
|No
|Acenta
|No
|N-Connecta
|No
|Tekna
|Yes
|Tekna Launch Edition
|Yes
The Gravite uses a twin-cylinder CNG setup with two 25-litre tanks. This arrangement is designed to leave room for luggage even when all three rows of seats are being used. The MPV produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm in both petrol and CNG modes.
The CNG kit is valued at Rs 85,999 and carries a third-party warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres. Customers choosing the non-CNG offer can also get benefits worth up to Rs 55,000 and a gold coin.
The Nissan Gravite is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite and Gravite: CNG Offer Details
|Details
|Nissan Magnite
|Nissan Gravite
|CNG kit value
|Rs 74,999
|Rs 85,999
|CNG setup
|Retrofitment kit
|Twin-cylinder
|CNG warranty
|3 years/1 lakh km
|3 years/1 lakh km
|Eligible variants
|Acenta, N-Connecta, Kuro, Tekna, Tekna Plus
|Tekna, Tekna Launch Edition
|Offer validity
|Until November 16, 2026
|Until November 16, 2026