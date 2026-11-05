Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero Unveiled With 920 CV Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini has given its new Temerario supercar a special makeover with the introduction of the Tettonero edition. The new version gets a striking two-tone paint scheme, exclusive cabin details and a limited production run. Developed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the Temerario Tettonero will be available in five exterior colour combinations, with only 499 units planned worldwide.
The name Tettonero refers to the black roof, which is one of the main styling elements of this special edition. The black finish is paired with different body colours to give the supercar a distinct appearance.
Exterior Design and Colour Options
The Temerario Tettonero gets Nero Noctis black paint on the roof and bonnet. Buyers can choose from five body colours, each paired with the black finish.
The available colour options include:
- Giallo Inti (Yellow)
- Arancio Xanto (Orange)
- Blu Cepheus (Blue)
- Verde Scandal (Green)
- Viola Pasifae (Purple)
The launch version combines Giallo Inti yellow with Nero Noctis black. The black treatment also extends to the front splitter, rear diffuser and other exterior details.
Other styling changes include:
- High Gloss Black finish on the front and rear bumpers.
- Black-finished ORVMs and alloy wheels.
- Contrasting Lamborghini badges.
- Optional Nero Noctis detailing on the front bonnet and bumper.
- Special hexagonal design elements around the front splitter and rear section.
Interior and Special Details
The cabin gets Nero Ade black upholstery with Grigio Octans contrast stitching. Buyers can also choose stitching that matches their selected exterior colour.
The seats feature Lamborghini’s hexagonal Q-citura pattern, while the headrests carry embroidered Lamborghini logos. The door panels get dedicated Tettonero lettering.
There are a few more details inside the cabin:
- An embroidered outline of the Temerario’s rear design on the rear bulkhead.
- Colour-matched stitching on the embroidered pattern.
- A numbered Matte Carbon identification plaque on the driver’s side.
- Exclusive upholstery and trim detailing.
Engine and Performance
There are no mechanical changes to the Temerario for this special edition. It uses the same hybrid powertrain as the standard model, combining a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with three electric motors.
The petrol engine produces 789hp and 730Nm of torque. It can rev up to 10,000rpm, while the combined output of the hybrid system stands at 920 CV.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|Electric motors
|Three
|Battery
|3.8kWh
|Combined power
|920 CV
|Petrol engine power
|789hp
|Petrol engine torque
|730Nm
|Maximum engine speed
|10,000rpm
|Production
|499 units
More Temerario Versions Expected
Lamborghini has confirmed that more versions of the Temerario are under development. These are expected to include a Spyder with a retractable roof. The company has also indicated the possibility of a track-focused model and an off-road version inspired by the Huracan Sterrato.
The Temerario Tettonero adds exclusive colours and cabin details to Lamborghini’s hybrid supercar. With production restricted to 499 units, it will be a rare version of the brand’s V8-powered model.