New Suzuki Intruder 150 Details, Images, Features, Expected Launch Date And Prices

Last week, we told you that Suzuki will be launching a new 150cc cruiser styled motorcycle in the Indian market soon. A leaked image shared by one of our readers revealed the Suzuki Intruder 150 ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. What do we know about the upcoming Intruder 150 cruiser from Suzuki? Read on to find out:

New Suzuki Intruder 150 Expected Prices

The upcoming Suzuki Intruder 150 is expected to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 80,000.

New Suzuki Intruder 150 Launch Date

The new Suzuki Intruder 150 is likely to be launched in India on November 7, 2017.

New Suzuki Intruder 150 Features and Details

As seen in the leaked brochure, the Suzuki Intruder 150 will come equipped with features such as a projector LED headlamp, LED tail light, twin exhaust setup and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Dimension wise, the cruiser measures 2130 mm in length, 805 mm in width and 1095 mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 1405 mm. The seat height of the Intruder 150 stands at 740mm. The model will ride on 17 inch alloy wheel wrapped in 100-section and 140-section tubeless tyres at the front and rear respectively.

New Suzuki Intruder 150 Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Intruder 150 will source power from the same 154.9cc engine as seen on the Gixxer clan. This four stroke, single cylinder, air cooled engine retains the same state of tune where the peak power output of 14.8 PS comes up at 8000 rpm while the peak torque of 14 Nm comes up at 6000 rpm. This engine is paired to a five speed transmission.

New Suzuki Intruder 150 Image Gallery