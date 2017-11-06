New Range Rover Velar Spotted In India: Images, Details, Expected Launch Date And Prices

The upcoming Range Rover Velar was spotted in India once again. Images shared by Motoroids reader Chandresh Revankar reveal a single unit of the Velar seen in Goa completely void of any camouflage. Earlier this year, we got you exclusive details that bookings for the Velar had already begun.

New Range Rover Velar Expected Prices

The upcoming Range Rover Velar is likely to be launched in India with a price tag of approximately INR 75-85 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Range Rover Velar Expected Launch Date

The new Range Rover Velar is likely to be launched in India early next year.

New Range Rover Velar Features and Details

Design wise, the Velar features LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, wide front grille, large alloy wheels, blacked out pillars, twin chrome exhausts and wraparound LED tail lights. Inside, the model will come equipped with two 10 inch touchscreen displays, of which the screen on top functions as the infotainment system while the screen below it can be used for various functions including seat settings, climate control and the terrain response system. Also on offer will be a four zone climate control system as well as 20 way adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massage functions.

New Range Rover Velar Engine and Performance

The Range Rover Velar will be available with four engine options including two petrol motors and two diesel motors. The 2.0-litre petrol engine (P250) will produce 246 hp and 365 Nm of torque while another 2.0-litre petrol engine will be tuned to produce 296 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The diesel engines include a 2.0-litre unit (D180) that produces 177 hp and 430 Nm of torque while the 3.0-litre unit (D300) will be capable of producing 296 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The spy images confirm that the D180 unit will be launched in India.

New Range Rover Velar Image Gallery