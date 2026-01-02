New Renault Duster Spy Shots Leak Key India-Spec Details Ahead of Launch

People who have been waiting for Renault Duster in India finally have something to look forward to. After being away since 2022, the Duster is making a comeback in a completely new generation. It is set to launch on January 26, 2026. Recent spy shots and teasers give us a good idea of what to expect, especially for the India-spec model.
The new Duster has some updates that are catered to Indian buyers. The front is equipped with sleek headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights. Fog lamps are installed on both ends of the bumper and the grille has camera modules hidden. A radar sensor for ADAS can be seen in the windscreen. This means that the new Duster would be the first Renault in India to receive a full safety suite with features such as lane keep assist, forward collision warning and emergency braking. A panoramic sunroof may also be seen on the test mule.
From the side, the Duster has body cladding around the wheel arches and roof rails. Rear door handles are fitted on the C-pillar giving it a modern, sporty appearance. Camera modules on the outside mirrors suggest a 360-degree view system. The alloy wheels are camouflaged but expected to be of unique India specific design.
At the rear, wraparound tail-lights are expected to be joined up by a hidden LED bar. There is also a spoiler on the roof, wiper on the rear and reverse parking sensors. Overall the design is balanced between ruggedness and modern style.
Inside, the cabin is expected to be based on the global layout with some tweaks for premier feel. The top variants could get a triple screen dashboard. Others may have a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital driver display, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, premium audio, and keyless entry. A powered tailgate is probably as well.
The Duster will be petrol engine only to begin with. A 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with 156hp is expected along with a smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol for lower variants. A strong hybrid petrol may follow a year after launch. Prices are likely to be between 10 lakh and 20 lakh rupees.
This new Duster will be competing with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The new generation promises more space, comfort, safety, and features than ever before and is therefore ready to take on the best in the segment.