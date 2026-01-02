Hyundai Venue HX5+ Launched at Rs 9.99 Lakh, Packed with Smart Features Buyers Will Love

When a car works well for daily life, small improvements often matter more than big changes. Hyundai apparently understands this very well. With the all new Venue receiving strong interest from buyers, the company has now added a new HX5+ variant to make the compact SUV even more appealing.
Hyundai Motor India has launched the Venue HX5+ at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.99 lakh. This new variant fits neatly into the Venue lineup and offers more comfort and convenience features for customers who wish to have a car that is more equipped without stretching their budget through the roof.
The HX5+ version is powered by the familiar 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine coupled to a manual gearbox. It remains mechanically unchanged which means buyers get the same easy driving nature and reliability that the Venue is already known for.
What makes the HX5+ really special is the added feature list. Hyundai has concentrated on things that are actually used by the owner on a day to day basis.
Some of the main additions include
- Roof rails to give you a sporty look and additional utility
- Quad beam LED headlamps to improve night vision
- Rear window sunshade to reduce heat and glare
- Wireless charging for smartphones
- Driver armrest with storage for extra comfort
- Rear wiper and washer – for better visibility in rain
- Driver power window with auto up/down and safety function
Together these features make daily commuting and weekend drives more comfortable and stress free.
Hyundai says the all new Venue had already crossed 50,000 bookings, which speaks volumes about the strong demand since launch. According to Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, the new HX5+ variant builds on this success to offer more value in line with the expectations set by customers today from a compact SUV.
He also highlighted Hyundai’s long standing focus on trust, quality and long term ownership satisfaction. The HX5+ is a further step in that direction, allowing buyers more choice within the same model range.
There is another small but important update as well. The HX4 variant of the Venue now has driver seat height adjustment. This helps to improve driving comfort especially for people who spend long hours behind the wheel.
Overall, the introduction of the Venue HX5+ is a testament to Hyundai’s strategy of improving their offerings rather than overhauling them unnecessarily. By introducing useful features at the appropriate price point, the company continues to bolster the Venue’s standing in a very competitive segment.