New Mahindra XUV500 Accessories Offer HUD, Better In-Car Entertainment And A Lot More!

Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched the Plush New XUV500 in India with prices starting from INR 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The new SUV packs a whole host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. But if you want more, here’s a list of optional accessories that Mahindra is offering on the new XUV500.

People buying the low variants with steel wheels can opt for the optional silver Wheel Cover that is aimed to give the vehicle an unmistakable stance. You can also opt for the new Machined Black and Matt Brown finish alloy wheels.

Upfront, you can add chrome garnishing to the ORVMs, and the headlight bezel. Other optional upgrades available for the fascia include upper and lower grille covers, and fog lamp overlays. Buyers can also add door handle rims to further accentuate the side profile. Sporty body decals add a edge to the enthralling presence of the XUV500.

More exterior upgrades include:

Waistline Chrome Accent

Contoured Body Guard

Foot Step

Tail-light Bezel

Tailgate Garnishing

Rear Mud Guard

Rain Visors

Rack Carrier

Interior and convenience features available as accessories include:

Heads-Up Display

Night Vision-Parking Camera

Front Parking Sensor

Headrest-Mounted, 7-inch Touch Screens In-Car Entertainment

8-Litre In-Car Chiller

Sun Shades (RTO Approved)

Illuminated Scuff Plates

Dual-tone Seat Covers

Plush, high GSM, Carpet Mats

Floor Mats

PVC Floor Mats

Floor Mats with 3D XUV500 Branding

Full Floor Lamination Mats

Check out the full accessories brochure through the gallery below: