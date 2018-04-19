New Mahindra XUV500 Accessories Offer HUD, Better In-Car Entertainment And A Lot More!
Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched the Plush New XUV500 in India with prices starting from INR 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The new SUV packs a whole host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. But if you want more, here’s a list of optional accessories that Mahindra is offering on the new XUV500.
People buying the low variants with steel wheels can opt for the optional silver Wheel Cover that is aimed to give the vehicle an unmistakable stance. You can also opt for the new Machined Black and Matt Brown finish alloy wheels.
Upfront, you can add chrome garnishing to the ORVMs, and the headlight bezel. Other optional upgrades available for the fascia include upper and lower grille covers, and fog lamp overlays. Buyers can also add door handle rims to further accentuate the side profile. Sporty body decals add a edge to the enthralling presence of the XUV500.
More exterior upgrades include:
- Waistline Chrome Accent
- Contoured Body Guard
- Foot Step
- Tail-light Bezel
- Tailgate Garnishing
- Rear Mud Guard
- Rain Visors
- Rack Carrier
Interior and convenience features available as accessories include:
- Heads-Up Display
- Night Vision-Parking Camera
- Front Parking Sensor
- Headrest-Mounted, 7-inch Touch Screens In-Car Entertainment
- 8-Litre In-Car Chiller
- Sun Shades (RTO Approved)
- Illuminated Scuff Plates
- Dual-tone Seat Covers
- Plush, high GSM, Carpet Mats
- Floor Mats
- PVC Floor Mats
- Floor Mats with 3D XUV500 Branding
- Full Floor Lamination Mats
Check out the full accessories brochure through the gallery below: