Hero MotoCorp Launches e-Commerce Portal To Retail Genuine Parts And Accessories

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of a new e-commerce portal to retail Hero Genuine Parts and Accessories. The official website – www.hgpmart.com ​- an exclusive e​-commerce platform dedicated to Hero customers – will enable them to purchase Hero Genuine P​arts and Hero Genuine Accessories online directly from the Company. This will allow them to buy the correct parts for their motorcycles and scooters, at the click of a button, from the comfort of their homes.

As the market leader, Hero MotoCorp is focused on innovation across its service offerings. Through this is e-commerce website, the Company plans to reach its customers across the country efficiently.

Hero MotoCorp will use a hub and spoke model to ensure deliveries to customers are swift and timely. The Company will service the customers through its extensive reach of close to 100 Parts distributors across the country. Thus, ensuring smooth supply and easy availability of fast-moving parts.

Designed to ensure a simplified purchase experience, the platform will allow customers to buy their products in three easy steps –

Select the two-wheeler make/ model

Select the Part Category

Select Part & Click to purchase

The Company has partnered with Delhivery, a pan India e-commerce logistics service provider, to deliver parts and accessories to customers across the country. Hero MotoCorp had earlier partnered with Snapdeal, through which the company sold over 500,000 two-wheelers, in just over a calendar year.