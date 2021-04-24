New Limited-Edition Ferrari 812 Superfast Is An Absolute Treat For Prancing Horse’s Fanboys

There aren’t many supercar manufacturers out there that invoke emotions as strong as Ferrari. The F40 is still considered to be one of the most iconic cars of all time and that wouldn’t change in the distant future as well. And take the LaFerrari for example, which still holds a place in what we fondly call as ‘The Holy Trinity’. And now, Ferrari is again gearing up to stir things up on May 5. It has released images of a new special edition model of the 812 Superfast.

More details

The official name and further technical details about this special edition supercar will be revealed on May 5.

Numbers to crunch

What we know so far is that it is going to put down 830HP from its Maranello’s 65° natural aspirated V12 engine. To put things into perspective, it is going to be the most powerful tune to ever be released from the factory. While the LaFerrari and SF90 Stradale models possess more powerful engines, it’s only because of the hybrid mechanism utilized in the cars. The fire-breathing engine will rev all the way to 9,500 rpm (also, highest of any ICE powered Ferrari to date).

Ferrari claims that for this new special edition version of the 812 Superfast, the motor uses many redesigned components, a new valve timing mechanism and a brand new exhaust system. According to the manufacturer itself, this model is “the ultimate expression of Ferrari’s concept of an extreme front-engined Berlinetta, honing the characteristics of the critically acclaimed 812 Superfast to a level never seen before.”

Aesthetics and Aero

While it is unmistakably a 812 Superfast, there are enough visual and aesthetic updates to showcase that this limited-edition is a lot more serious at what it does. While the stock 812 Superfast looks drop-dead gorgeous, the limited-edition variant featured here looks menacing. This has been achieved by the deployment of more aggressive front bumper and splitter, and a carbon blade that runs across the bonnet.

As for the aero, the model will feature a completely revised package. Ferrari claims that it will offer more downforce than the regular 812. It will have new front air intakes, a brand new rear diffuser and exhaust configuration and a patented design for the rear screen that comes with vortex generators.

The rear glass has been replaced with a single piece aluminium structure and the vortex generators help improve aero efficiency, as stated by Ferrari. The rear spoiler is also larger to help keep the rear wheels planted to the ground through a corner.

We’re not sure if it will only be available in this silver with a yellow stripe spec with a black interior, or how many will be built, but we’ll know more when Ferrari debuts the limited-edition model next month.