New Land Rover Defender 110 Scores Five Stars In Euro NCAP Safety Test

One of the most desirable vehicles introduced this year, the new Land Rover Defender has earned full marks in the Euro NCAP safety test. Land Rover’s most capable and durable model ever has been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest round of test results.

To achieve this, the agency tested a right-hand drive Land Rover Defender 110 2.0 diesel SE. The Defender family combines state-of-the-art safety features with an ultra-stiff aluminium-intensive body construction engineered to cope with rugged landscapes and provide excellent safety credentials. Clever technologies include Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Collision Monitor.

Six airbags protect the driver and passengers, while up to three ISOFIX mounting points are available. New Defender scored 85 per cent for Adult and Child Occupant protection, 79 per cent for Safety Assist and achieved a 71 per cent score for Vulnerable Road Users on its way to a five-star overall rating. Euro NCAP tested a New Defender 110, but the tough 4×4 family also includes the compact Defender 90 and a pair of practical Hard Top commercial derivatives, which feature a fixed bulkhead behind the front seats and provide 2 059 and 1 355 l of cargo space respectively.

The comprehensive range of advanced driver assistance technologies available on Defender includes: