Hyundai Extends Mobility Membership To All Customers

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced the extension of ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ to all existing Hyundai customers in addition to new car owners. The membership is a one stop solution to provide ease & convenience for the customer’s car, mobility and lifestyle related needs throughout their ownership journey.

With this program, Hyundai has taken a step towards establishing a long-lasting relationship with the customers. As a part of its endeavour to offer best benefits that touch the customer’s lives every day, Hyundai has strengthened its existing partner ecosystem by collaborating with reputed brands in addition to the existing partners. The brand has announced its collaboration with new partners: Biotique, Croma, Cure Fit, Ferns n Petals, Manipal Hospitals, Mylescars, The Man Company, VLCC and Yatra.

Hyundai has integrated the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ with its end-to-end online sales platform ‘Click to Buy’, thus ensuring that all customers can automatically become registered users of Click to Buy in the future. With ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, HMIL will continue to build a connect with its customers and keep adding more partners and benefits regularly.

The company’s CSR arm recently announced its Skill Development Initiative ‘SAKSHAM’ to boost Employment opportunities in diverse sectors. The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has increased the job losses adding to the stress of certain sectors especially healthcare. Apart from shortage of doctors and nurses, there is a huge requirement of support staff like attendants, medical assistants and skilled janitors.

To cater to the shortage of skilled manpower, ‘SAKSHAM’ initiative will be first carried out in healthcare sector creating more livelihood opportunities for the unemployed youth. The program will offer several employment-oriented courses across sectors. The first project in healthcare domain will run in 2 phases covering states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana in first and state of Bihar in second phase along with few more states in the future.The project will provide both theoretical and on-job training modules to the individuals followed by placements. Post the training, students will be absorbed as Patient Attendants, Janitors, General Duty Attendants, etc. The project is expected to place about 580 trainees till December 2020.