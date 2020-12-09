Maruti Suzuki Launches Real Time Online Car Financing Platform

The country’s largest carmaker is ensuring that its sales channels are future-proof and as a result, has launched India’s first multi-financier online car finance platform for Nexa customers. Available across 30 cities for now, Maruti Suzuki has become India’s first OEM to offer an online, end-to-end, real time car finance service facility.

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance will offer comprehensive finance solution online. It aims to simplify and digitalise the customer’s car buying journey with a bouquet of financing options. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to invest in new technologies and systems to simplify the car buying journey. This initiative strengthens the digitisation efforts and offers flexibility to the customers.

Smart Finance platform is currently hosted on www.nexaexperience.com and will offer customers the convenience of a ONE-STOP-SHOP for their entire vehicle finance needs. The services include choosing the right finance partner, selecting the best suited loan product, completion of all the finance related formalities and disbursal of the loan, with just a few clicks. The NEXA website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier providing wide variety of choices on the loan offers, real time status updates and in turn providing a hassle free and transparent financing solution.

The customer is able to compare multiple scenarios for his car loan and make an informed choice of loan partner, loan tenure etc. For this, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with eight financiers: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICCI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance and Kotak Mahindra Prime. Subsequently, the Company will on-board other key financiers. The improved transparency around the loan offers and related charges empowers the customer to make a good decision in a very convenient manner. The pilot for Smart Finance was carried out in Gurugram and feedback was gathered from the customers to improve the user interface to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.

The Smart Finance service is now available for NEXA customers, for salaried employees, in 30 cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Dehradun.