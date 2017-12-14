New KTM 390 Duke gets the IMOTY (Indian Motorcycle of the Year) 2018 Award

The new KTM Duke 390 has won the 11th Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY 2018) Awards. The award was handed out at Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi in the presence of the award’s jury members, industry representatives and enthusiasts from the automobile industry.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, presented the awards to the winning team. Congratulating the winners, Dr. Singhania said, “I congratulate KTM 390 Duke for being recognised as the Indian Motorcycle of the year 2018. I would also like to congratulate all contenders for putting their sincere effort in producing these remarkable vehicles.”

KTM 390 Duke had to fight it out with 12 other motorbikes. Vehicles were evaluated on set parameters such as price, fuel economy, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technological innovation, value for money and suitability for Indian driving and riding conditions.

Accepting the award, Mr Amit Nandi, President, Bajaj Auto& Head for KTM Motorcycles in India, said, “We are honoured that our motorcycleKTM 390 Duke has won the prestigious IMOTY 2018. Our R&D team has put in a lot of hard work in creating a motorcycle, which is not only performance-driven but also has the styling and practicality suitable for Indian riding conditions. Winning IMOTY’18 gives us all the motivation to put in more effort to bring more more performance motorcycles in India.”

Adding zing to the cold Delhi evening, fusion rock band Indian Ocean treated the guests to their chart-topping numbers, including the very popular ‘Desh Mera’from Peepli Live. The rockers brought their flavour to a sprightly crowd cheering every announcement and swaying to the songs.

The list of contenders for this year’s IMOTY is provided below

Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Benelli 302R

Harley Davidson Street Rod

Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin

Hero MotoCorp Glamour 2017

KTM 390 Duke

Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z900

MV Agusta Brutale 800

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Street Triple

Yamaha FZ25

A list of Past IMOTY Winners is provided below