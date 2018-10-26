New Jags and Land Rovers to Be Made in Slovakia

Jaguar Land Rover announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Slovakia. The € 1.4bn (£ 1bn) manufacturing facility is opened up in Nitra, Slovakia. This is the first time a British company has had a plant in Slovakia. Aimed to employ 1,500 individuals of Nitra, this plant is a step towards the company’s plan for sustainable, global growth. The company has employed 98% of Slovak nationals at the plant, including a women workforce of 30%. The facility covers a land of 3,00,000 square metres and is aimed to produce 1,50,000 vehicles a year. The creation of new international factories allows Jaguar Land Rover to offer its customers even more exciting new models, protect against currency fluctuations and support a globally competitive business.

Prof. Dr Ralf Speth commented: “Global businesses require global operational footprints. While Jaguar Land Rover’s heart and soul remain firmly anchored in the UK, expanding internationally only enriches and strengthens our UK business. Today’s opening of our next generation manufacturing plant in Nitra, Slovakia represents the start of a new era in manufacturing for Jaguar Land Rover. It is the latest milestone in our long-term globalisation programme and the culmination of four years planning. As with our existing manufacturing facilities located in the UK, China, Brazil, India and Austria, this high-tech plant in Slovakia will complement and support our corporate, R&D and engineering functions headquartered in the UK.”

The company will very soon initiate its second phase of local recruitment in November looking for an additional 850 people to join the world-class team in Nitra. Employees of the plant have been trained, in a bespoke 12-week training programme in the company’s first overseas Training Academy, representing an investment of € 7.5 million. Professor Dr Speth continued: “Our diverse workforce brings a wealth of experience from both automotive and broader industries. I am delighted to officially welcome our Slovak team to the Jaguar Land Rover global family today.”