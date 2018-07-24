New ISI Certified Helmets To Be Lighter, More Affordable

The Transport Ministry has announced new standards for ISI certified helmets. Starting January 15, 2018, the ISI certified helmets will be lighter and more affordable.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has amended the cap on the maximum weight of helmets for bikers to 1.2 kg instead of the present 1.5 kg, which every manufacturer will have to comply with. In addition, the Road and Transport Ministry has also started the process to bring manufacturing of all motorcycle helmets under the mandatory regime to get BIS certification.

According to the Transport Ministry, the sale of non-standard helmets will become an offence. This will end the menace of low-quality helmets being sold openly on the roadside. The new helmets will also specify that these are meant for two-wheeler riders. Provision for ventilation in the headgear has been made considering the reasons why bike riders don’t prefer wearing them.

The industry body for Helmets, ISI Helmet Association has hailed the move of Government especially the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for taking this bold step.

Commenting on this development Rajeev Kapur, President ISI helmets manufacturers association said that the step will help to bring down the fatal road accidents while, at the same time curb the malpractices and sale of low quality helmet. Kapur further added that the new standards are designed in accordance to Indian speed limits and riding conditions.

Helmet industry expert Rajeev Kapur, was also a member of the government’s panel to recommend revision of BIS standards.

The official announcement, however, does not mention anything about the premium helmets (DoT/ECE/SNELL rated) which are sold by international brands in the country. We’re awaiting more clarity on that front and will keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available.