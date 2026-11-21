Hyundai has given a closer look at the cabin of its new Neira electric MPV in Indonesia. The interior reveal comes shortly after the company showcased the production version of the exterior. Based on the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the Neira shares most of its cabin design and equipment with its Kia sibling, although Hyundai has added a few brand-specific details.
The seven-seater electric MPV is being showcased at the 2026 Gaikindo Auto Week in Indonesia. Pre-bookings have also started in the Indonesian market. The latest images give a clear look at its dashboard, seating arrangement and comfort features. Here is what the new Hyundai family MPV offers.
Hyundai Neira Gets a Familiar Cabin With Hyundai Details
The cabin of the Neira gets a black and off-white colour combination. Its dashboard layout, centre console and overall arrangement are very similar to the Kia Carens Clavis EV. The main difference can be seen on the steering wheel, which features Hyundai’s four-dot Morse code logo representing the letter ‘H’.
The Neira will be offered exclusively with a seven-seat layout. Unlike the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which also gets a six-seat configuration, Hyundai has chosen a three-row seating arrangement for its electric MPV.
Dual 12.3-Inch Screens and Bose Audio System
The dashboard is equipped with two 12.3-inch screens. One works as a digital instrument cluster, while the other handles the infotainment system. The touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Other cabin features include:
- Ventilated front seats for better comfort.
- Panoramic sunroof.
- Eight-speaker Bose sound system.
- Automatic climate control.
- Floating centre console with integrated storage.
- Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.
- Connected car technology.
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging support.
The centre console also houses controls for front-seat ventilation, the surround-view camera and parking sensors. The gear selector is mounted on the steering column, which helps free up some space around the centre console.
Safety Equipment and Driver Assistance
Hyundai has also confirmed some useful safety and driver assistance equipment for the Neira. The electric MPV gets a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot monitoring system. These features should help drivers while parking and changing lanes, particularly in crowded city conditions.
The company has also highlighted Level 2 ADAS technology for the model. However, the complete safety equipment list and its availability across different variants are yet to be detailed.
Exterior Design Gets Hyundai-Specific Changes
The exterior gets a black closed-off grille, revised bumpers and new alloy wheels. Connected lighting is shared with the Kia, while the rear bumper has different detailing.
Hyundai has not announced the battery size, motor output or driving range. The Kia Carens Clavis EV offers 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery packs, with a claimed range of up to 490km. These figures are only a reference, not confirmed Neira specifications.
India Launch Details
An India launch is not official. Reports suggest a possible 2027 arrival, but Hyundai has not confirmed the date, price or India-specific equipment. The final package will decide its appeal to Indian families.