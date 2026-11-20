After recent sightings of its test mule, Bajaj has officially launched the updated Pulsar RS200 in India. The 2026 model gets a new instrument screen, revised front suspension and changes to its engine and electronics. Prices start at Rs 1,98,441 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The RS200 has been on sale for years, and this update brings fresh equipment to Bajaj’s fully faired motorcycle. The design is familiar, but several changes sit beneath the bodywork.
A new screen for the cockpit
The most noticeable change is the 5-inch colour TFT instrument console. It replaces the earlier colour LCD unit and supports Google Maps mirroring, allowing navigation information to appear on the motorcycle’s display.
Bajaj has also added:
- Adjustable hand levers
- USB Type-C charging port
- Hazard light switch
- Panic Brake Alert
The RS200 now gets an Electronic Throttle Body (ETB), which allows multiple riding modes. The motorcycle has five modes: Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Tour. Traction control is also included to help manage rear-wheel slip.
More power from the 199.5cc engine
The motorcycle continues with its 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It now produces 25.1bhp and 18.7Nm of peak torque. The earlier model produced 24.1bhp, giving the updated version a small increase in power.
A Sports Shifter is another addition. Bajaj has not shared details about its operation, but it joins the revised electronics package.
Suspension changes and tyre update
Bajaj has replaced the conventional front forks with 37mm upside-down (USD) units. This gives the RS200 a different front suspension setup and should help improve front-end stability.
At the rear, the motorcycle gets a 140/70-R17 radial tyre. The wheel size stays the same, while the radial construction is a key hardware change.
Familiar styling and colour choices
The updated RS200 keeps its fully faired bodywork and does not get a major visual redesign. Bajaj introduced the motorcycle in 2015 as its first fully faired bike. It continues to be offered in Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, Caribbean Blue and Racing Red.
Price and key details
The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 costs Rs 1,98,441, ex-showroom Delhi. Its main updates include the TFT display, ride modes, traction control, USD forks and radial rear tyre.
The RS200 now gets a more useful set of electronic and hardware updates. Buyers considering the faired Pulsar have new equipment to weigh up, while its familiar design and engine layout carry forward for daily use and touring.