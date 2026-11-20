A long stretch of open road can change the way a rider looks at a motorcycle. Some enjoy covering distance, while others prefer rough trails. BMW Motorrad has brought a motorcycle to India for riders who enjoy that kind of journey. The new BMW R 12 G/S has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 25.40 lakh, ex-showroom.
The motorcycle is offered in a single Pro variant and is imported as a completely built-up unit. Deliveries have started. Its design takes inspiration from the BMW R 80 G/S, which entered production in 1980 and shaped BMW’s adventure-bike legacy.
A boxer engine with a different character
The R 12 G/S uses a 1,170cc, air- and oil-cooled boxer engine. It produces 109hp at 7,000rpm and 115Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine works with a dry clutch and shaft drive.
BMW has used this engine in the R 12 nineT and R 12 too, but the G/S gets changes for off-road riding. Its tubular steel frame has a bolted-on rear section, while the steering head sits higher and further forward. The handlebar adjusts.
Hardware for rough routes
The bike gets a fully adjustable 45mm upside-down front fork with 210mm of travel. At the rear, a Paralever swingarm works with an angled spring strut and offers 200mm of travel.
Key details include:
- 21-inch front and 18-inch rear cross-spoke wheels
- Off-road tyres and enduro footrests
- Engine guard and 20mm handlebar risers
- Two rear steel lashing points
- High-mounted rear silencer
The Enduro Package is standard in India. It also brings Enduro Pro riding mode and parts that help riders stand comfortably on the footrests off-road.
Rider aids and equipment
The R 12 G/S gets Rain, Road and Enduro riding modes, along with Enduro Pro. Dynamic Traction Control and Motor Slip Regulation are standard. Riders can switch off traction control for off-road use.
The Comfort Package adds Shift Assistant Pro, cruise control, Hill Start Control, heated grips and Adaptive Headlight Pro. Shift Assistant Pro allows clutch-free gear changes in most conditions. Lighting is LED, with an X-shaped signature. The instrument panel pairs an analogue speedometer with a small digital display.
Braking is handled by twin 310mm front discs and a 265mm rear disc. ABS Pro brings cornering assistance. The motorcycle has an 875mm seat height, a 15.5-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 229kg.
Price and ownership support
At Rs 25.40 lakh, the R 12 G/S sits between the R 1300 GS, priced at Rs 24 lakh, and the R 1300 GS Adventure, priced at Rs 26.50 lakh. BMW offers a three-year warranty, with extended cover available for years four and five. Roadside assistance is available 24 hours a day, year-round.
The R 12 G/S brings a classic boxer engine and enduro styling together with modern rider aids. Its tall seat and 229kg weight may not suit every rider, but it offers a heritage-inspired BMW with off-road hardware for extended off-road trips.