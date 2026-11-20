Last year, German automotive giant Volkswagen took the wraps off the second-generation T-Roc for global markets. Now, the company has introduced a more powerful version of the SUV. Called the T-Roc R, it gets a 333hp turbo-petrol engine, all-wheel drive and several changes to its chassis. The new model also marks the first time Volkswagen’s R performance division has used 48V mild-hybrid technology in one of its cars.
It tops the T-Roc range in Europe and is Volkswagen’s most powerful SUV in the region. It arrives a year after the second-generation T-Roc debuted.
A 2.0-litre engine gets mild-hybrid support
Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre EA888 evo5 turbo-petrol engine. It works with a 48V mild-hybrid system and produces 333hp and 420Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox sends power to all four wheels through Volkswagen’s 4MOTION system.
The mild-hybrid setup also supports an electrically driven compressor, which helps improve torque delivery at lower engine speeds. It can recover energy while braking and switch the engine off when coasting. Volkswagen claims fuel consumption of up to 12.7kpl.
Performance figures include:
- 0-100kph in a claimed 5 seconds
- Electronically limited top speed of 250kph
- Launch Control as standard
All-wheel drive gets extra control
The T-Roc R uses an R-Performance torque-vectoring system. A rear torque splitter can distribute drive between the front and rear axles, and vary the power sent to each rear wheel. Volkswagen says revised software helps keep the SUV stable when grip levels differ across the road during acceleration or braking.
Adaptive DCC suspension and progressive steering are standard. The steering system is designed to offer easier responses at low speeds and better precision as speeds rise.
Race and Drift modes join the line-up
Drivers can choose Race, Special and Drift settings. A dedicated R button on the steering wheel gives quick access to Race mode. Special mode has been developed around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, while Drift mode is intended for controlled driving on closed circuits.
Sporty details inside and out
The exterior gets an R-specific front bumper, rear diffuser, gloss-black trim and a four-pipe sports exhaust. Standard 19-inch Zandvoort alloy wheels are offered, while 20-inch Warmenau forged wheels are optional. Buyers can also choose an Akrapovič titanium exhaust. Lapiz Blue is exclusive to Volkswagen R models.
The cabin gets sports seats with blue R logos and stitching, illuminated sill plates and an R-Performance steering wheel with paddle shifters. The digital driver display includes a revised rev counter, gear-change suggestions, GPS lap timer, accelerometer and all-wheel-drive torque display. Other equipment includes Harman Kardon audio, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone connectivity, wireless charging, ambient lighting, airbags and driver assistance systems.
The T-Roc name has been seen in India before, where the first-generation model arrived as a CBU in 2020. Volkswagen has not announced an India launch for the new T-Roc R. No launch date is confirmed. For now, the performance SUV is intended for European markets. Its arrival adds a new chapter to the R range.